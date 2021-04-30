Seasonal bridge, trails to reopen Wednesday at Laguna Wetlands Preserve

The seasonal floating bridge near the Sebastopol Community Center will be installed Wednesday, allowing visitors access to the Laguna de Santa Rosa Wetlands Preserve, according to a Facebook post from the City of Sebastopol.

Once the bridge is installed, the Laguna Meadowlark Field trail system also will reopen to pedestrians and cyclists. Dogs are permitted on the trails if they are leashed.

The bridge, located behind the community center’s Little League Field, will remain open through early fall.

“Social distancing rules will apply, so be sure to bring a face covering and put it on if you cannot maintain a distance of at least 6 feet between you and anyone who isn’t a member of your household,” the post read.

For a map of the preserve, click below.

LagunaPreserve-Sebastopol.pdf