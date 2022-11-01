The opening act of the season’s first rain brought slippery roadways to Sonoma County Tuesday morning, with the heaviest rain expected to fall later this morning and into the afternoon.

National Weather Service science officer Warren Blier said the brunt of the storm should arrive in Santa Rosa some time around 10 a.m. and last about four hours.

🤔Where's the rain? To the north and it's coming our way. You may want to pack an umbrella or jacket before leaving the house this morning. #cawx pic.twitter.com/M1ce4gSn9o — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 1, 2022

Santa Rosa should see between a quarter to a third of an inch of rain, while some coastal areas could get between three quarters to an inch of precipitation, Blier said.

“It’s going to pretty much dry out into Tuesday afternoon, with more scattered showers expected Wednesday, through the day,” he said.

California Highway Patrol officials said they’re seeing increased traffic accidents likely due to slippery roadways and people driving too fast for the wet conditions. At the start of a rain storm, oil and dust that have yet to be washed away can create hazardous conditions, officials said.

Blier said the North Coast should begin to dry out Thursday and into the weekend, though rain could return on Sunday.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.