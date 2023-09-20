Seattle police video captures ‘disturbing’ comments about pedestrian’s death

The vice president of Seattle’s police union inadvertently recorded himself saying that the life of a woman who had just been struck and killed by a police vehicle had “limited value,” prompting widespread outrage and an investigation by a police watchdog agency.

Last week, the Seattle Police Department released body camera footage of the union official, Daniel Auderer, laughing as he discusses the death of Jaahnavi Kandula, 23, soon after she was struck by a speeding police SUV driven by another Seattle officer on Jan. 23.

In the video, Auderer, the vice president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, is driving his police cruiser, talking on the phone to another person, who was identified by the guild as the union’s president, Mike Solan. Solan’s voice cannot be heard in the video.

“She is dead,” Auderer tells Solan, and then bursts out laughing after a pause. “No, it’s a regular person,” Auderer says, adding: “Yeah, just write a check — $11,000. She was 26, anyway. She had limited value.”

Auderer later said in a letter to the Seattle Office of Police Accountability that he had only been mocking lawyers who become involved in negotiations over such cases. But his comments have touched off indignation in Seattle and India, where Kandula, who was a graduate student at Northeastern University’s Seattle campus, was born.

“It is truly disturbing and saddening to hear insensible comments on the bodycam video from an SPD officer regarding Jaahnavi’s death,” Kandula’s family said in a statement. “Jaahnavi is a beloved daughter and beyond any dollar value for her mother and family.”

The Office of Police Accountability said in a statement that it opened an investigation into Auderer’s comments immediately after it learned about them Aug. 2. The office said it would not comment further until the investigation was finished. It has until Jan. 29 to release findings.

The Seattle Police Officers Guild said in a statement that Auderer’s comments were “highly insensitive” and had “revictimized” Kandula’s family. But the video lacked context, the union said.

“There is much more detail and nuance that has not been made public yet,” the guild said.