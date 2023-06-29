SeaWorld's Electric Eel coaster has been closed since early June after a rider suffered a leg injury on the attraction, Cal/OSHA said.

The injury was reported to the state Division of Occupational Safety and Health, or Cal/OSHA, on June 9. Amusement parks and owners are required by law to report an injury or accident on a ride.

The state agency, which regulates public health and safety in workplaces as well as amusement park attractions and ski lifts, is investigating the Electric Eel incident.

The state said it has six months to complete the investigation and said, "the process involves site inspections, review of documentation, engineering analysis, consultation with the manufacturer and interviews."

SeaWorld San Diego shows on its website that the Electric Eel ride is currently closed. The theme park declined to comment.

The Electric Eel ride opened in 2018. At the time, it was marketed as the park's fastest, tallest coaster, designed as a combination of loops, twists and a nearly 150-foot-high ascent followed by an inverted roll to give riders an upside-down view of Mission Bay.