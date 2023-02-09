At its January meeting, the Sonoma Planning Commission approved a new permit for Don and Nancy Sebastiani to use their Fourth Street East estate as a bed and breakfast, allowing up to four parties to stay at the 12,800-square-foot mansion at a time.

“My parents built this home in 1986 with the intention to host friendly and family gatherings,” Mia Coakley said, representing her parents Don and Nancy Sebastiani. “Now that that their grandchildren are moving off to college and they have less use for their home.”

Coakley says her parents do not have any immediate plans for the property along the 100 block of Fourth Street East, but they hoped to create more opportunity for people to visit the estate that sits across from their namesake winery. And while they may not be listing the property just yet, as of Feb. 4 (15 days after the planning commission’s vote), they’re permitted to welcome guests.

Coakley described the home as the “epicenter” of her family’s life – her mother held prayer groups there, her father held a monthly wine tasting with friends and Mia herself was married at the estate.

But talk of opening what has long been the Sebastiani family home to the public has caused some neighbors to bristle at the idea of a bed and breakfast in a residential neighborhood.

Right next door, the Sebastianis operate an expansive six-bedroom short-term vacation rental, also called Casa Sebastiani, that’s listed on websites like VBRO and AirBnb for $1,500 to $1,900 per night. Short-term vacation rental permits have been prohibited in city limits since 2017. Bed and breakfasts, on the other hand, are a different story.

Support with a side of apprehension

Several neighbors shared fears about the potential impact a mini hotel could create during the Jan. 19 planning commission meeting.

Donna Cohn-Payne, a Fourth Street East resident, said she has been disrupted by the family’s private events over the past 20 years – but opening up the property to the public was a step too far.

“We hear everything, every summer,” Cohn-Payne said. “This is a 12,000-square-foot home. And while they say its four bedrooms, 7.5 baths, it’s going to house far more than that. You’re on a slippery slope here, a literal slippery slope, by allowing a residential home that’s always been a residential home in a residential community to become commercial.”

The planning commission, however, was widely supportive of the idea of opening the expansive property for the public to enjoy.

“I’m excited about the opportunity this very unique, special property to become more publicly accessible,” Commissioner Sheila O’Neill said. “I think you’re offering an opportunity – you’re remaining stewards of the property – but you’re giving an opportunity to share in the uniqueness of this property.”

With a permit, bed and breakfasts are free to operate in the neighborhood — which is zoned Sonoma Residential — according to Associate Planner Kristina Tierney. No official appeals against the planning commission’s decision were filed in time, so it will not be heard by the city council.

“The fact that someone has a business license is not equal to a commercialization of a neighborhood,” commission Chair Larry Barnett said. “People have professional occupations, they work out of their homes, and if anything, today, people are working more out of their home than ever.”

The Sebastiani’s new endeavor would be held to the city’s ordinances on noise, pool use and the number of people allowed to stay on site at one time, according to city staff. Barnett – leaning on his own experience operating the Thistle Dew Inn as a bed and breakfast – expressed his concerns about pool use and alcohol service at the home.

Any alcohol service would require a state license with specific guidelines on where and when drinks could be consumed. Barnett withdrew his permit application for a bed and breakfast due to the challenges of managing these regulations, he said.

“That’s something else you’re going to have to look at,” Barnett said regarding the city, county and state restrictions that apply to operating a bed and breakfast.

For Coakley and her family, opening their beloved home to the public adds another chapter to the long legacy of the Sebastiani name in Sonoma Valley.

“As (my parents) look towards the future and what that means for the next and fifth generation, they would like the flexibility and options this permit would provide them,” Sebastiani said. “I am excited to help figure that out and plan the next stage of their lives and our family’s future.”

Contact Chase Hunter at chase.hunter@sonomanews.com and follow @Chase_HunterB on Twitter.