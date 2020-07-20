Sebastopol-area neighbor summons firefighters in time to save home

A quick-acting resident with a keen sense of smell detected a Sebastopol-area garage fire and averted major damage to a neighbor’s home, a west county fire chief said.

Gold Ridge Fire Chief Gino DeGraffenreid declined to name the woman he called a “good Samaritan” for taking action Friday night in the 6600 block of Orchard Station Road in the Hessel area south of Sebastopol.

The woman smelled smoke about 11:30 p.m. and could tell by its “pungent” aroma it was not from a wood-burning stove or campfire, he said.

The woman got in her car to search for the source and within minutes spotted smoke pouring from the garage of a neighbor she did not know, DeGraffenreid said.

She called 911 and awoke the neighbors who poured water on the fire until engines from the Gold Ridge and Rancho Adobe departments arrived.

The combined actions prevented a loss the chief said could have exceeded $300,000.

