Almost 9 acres of a large property in Sebastopol once owned by “Peanuts” creator Charles M. Schulz hit the market Friday for $3.95 million.

The property includes two parcels of land, with a home, a golf course and nature trails. It’s part of a larger 27-acre property built in 1966 named “Coffee Grounds,” which photographer Rolla Watt, a previous owner, bestowed because of its location on Coffee Lane.

“It’s unusual to have a residential property that provides a new homeowner with the option of selling or building on an adjacent and separate 1.5-acre parcel of land,” said Mark Stevens, an agent with Coldwell Banker Realty in Northern California, who co-listed the property.

Schulz owned the 27 acres until 1971, when it was donated to a church and then broken into multiple parcels. A nearly 1,500-square-foot , one bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom mid-century modern home sits on the property listed Friday.

Steele & Van Dyk architects, the same group that designed Snoopy’s Home Ice in Santa Rosa, designed the home, and Schulz used it as a studio where he penned his legendary “Peanuts” strips.

Copious flora and fauna dot the property, including redwood groves, peacocks, a fishpond, as well as deer and quail. There’s also a 4-hole golf course, along with a patio and deck that is nearly the size of the home.

“We are honored to represent the family that has used this historic property for three generations and nearly 50 years as a family retreat, personal residence and destination for family gatherings, weddings and reunions,” said Gail Gijzen, of Coldwell Banker, who also co-listed the property.

“The next homeowners will have the option of creating their own memories on this special property and possibly carrying on this tradition.”

The sale was co-listed by Coldwell Banker Realty in Northern California and its Global Luxury program.

Kathryn Styer Martínez is a reporting intern for the Press Democrat. She can be reached at kathryn.styermartinez@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5337.