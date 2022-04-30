Sebastopol banner supporting Ukraine defaced 2nd time

For the second time in two weeks, someone has defaced a 2-foot by 4-foot vinyl banner supporting Ukraine displayed on the eastern entrance to Sebastopol.

The sentiment, expressed with a big black marker, was found to be disheartening to members of the town’s sister city organization, Sebastopol World Friends.

The sign, which says “We Stand With Ukraine” in English and Ukrainian, was meant to signal solidarity with the Eastern European country following its invasion by Russia and with all the friends they’ve made with their sister city there, the 9,000-population town of Chyhyryn. They’ve been sister cities since 1993 and have exchanged many visits.

The defacement, which occurred earlier this week, was scrawled around the words on the blue and yellow Ukrainian flag background, and said “Afghanistan?” Somalia?” Iran?”

“At this point it’s more puzzling than disturbing,” said Steve Levenberg, a member of the Chyhyryn Committee of the sister city group. “It’s mainly a disappointment. The previous defacement (‘We Stand Against War’ in the same black marking) was puzzling in that none of us would disagree with it. … But these sentiments will take a lot of introspection to determine what is meant.”

Sebastopol World Friends, which placed the banners last month at three city entryways — the other banners are unscathed — is a peace-loving nonprofit that works in conjunction with the city.

“It’s misguided, and the whole thing is just so frustrating,” he said. “I don’t know if it was the same person, but I suspect it is, and I don’t know if it’s the same message. Unless this person comes forth and we could have a conversation, and I encourage that, it’s impossible to know (what the message means).”

Levenberg said the message on the banners was not meant to be political. But someone could be pointing out that the U.S. hasn’t given enough support to other war-torn countries in the past, Levenberg said.

“We can’t change the past. This really grew out of our very personal relationship with our sister city in Ukraine; if we had a sister city in Yemen or Afghanistan we might have put up a sign of support for them,” he said.

The people in Chyhyryn, located about 160 miles southeast of Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv, experience multiple air raids daily and are hosting people who have fled in their homes or in group evacuation centers. They provide food, clothing and comfort, he said.

“What they are dealing with is the fear of what’s to come,” he said.

The World Friends group will hold a meeting next week to decide what actions to take regarding the defacement. Levenberg said “our intent is not to put up a new fresh banner for someone to deface again,” he said.

However, Slater, who said the banners were erected after the Sebastopol City Council adopted an official action in support of Ukraine, said, “I wouldn’t mind it at all if we had an endless supply of banners to keep putting up.”

