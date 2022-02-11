Sebastopol bike racing prodigy’s Grasshopper win fills a gap in his resume

Luke Lamperti seems like a major overachiever in his chosen field of bike racing.

Two weeks after graduating from Cardinal Newman High School last June, the 18-year-old from Sebastopol became the youngest rider ever to win the men’s criterium at USA Cycling national championships in Knoxville, Tenn.

Lamperti, who rides for the United Kingdom-based Trinity Racing team, has a number of remarkable race results, including seven age-group national championships.

But there was a gap in his resume — his palmares, in cycling parlance — for which training partners Peter Stetina and Tyler Williams had long given him good-natured grief.

For all his successes, Lamperti had never “won a Hopper.”

That is, he’d never placed first in one of the uniquely fun, slightly sadistic gravel-centric events staged by the Grasshopper Adventure Series, a beloved Northern California institution that turns 25 this year.

The series was founded by Miguel Crawford, who describes his events as “fun, often very long and hard magical mystery tours through the diverse, challenging and eclectic hills of Sonoma County and beyond.”

Though Lamberti has been riding Grasshoppers since he was 12, he’d never crossed the line first — until Jan. 30, when he won the season-opening Low Gap Hopper, a 43-mile sufferfest in Ukiah split evenly between dirt and pavement, with 5,600 feet of climbing.

Crossing the line in a highly respectable 10th place, and reminding the world that Lamperti isn’t Sebastopol’s sole cycling prodigy, was Vida Lopez de San Roman, who at 15 already has three age-group national titles, and rides for the prestigious Bear National Team.

The women’s race was won by Marin County native and former mountain bike cross-country world champion Kate Courtney, who laid waste to the field, finishing nearly 8 minutes ahead of second-place finisher Maude Farrell.

For his part, Lamperti outsprinted Brennan Wertz and Alex Wild to the line, then expressed both happiness — to have bagged his first win of the ’22 season — and relief that friends and fellow pro riders now had one fewer thing for which to razz him.

For pros who hail from Sonoma County, or who have adopted it, “winning a Grasshopper is kind of a rite of passage,” said Lamperti. Not having that victory in his quiver “was one of those things those guys were always giving me (grief) for.”

Crawford delights in concocting routes that mix pavement, gravel and dirt, often confounding riders, who aren’t sure which rig to bring to the event — mountain bike? Road bike? Gravel bike? — or which tires to put on that machine.

Formerly an elite mountain biker himself, Crawford is a Sebastopol native who teaches Spanish at West County High School. He started the Grasshopper series a quarter century ago, driven by a passion for adventure, and for sharing the area’s tucked-away cycling treasures — roads he refers to in shorthand as Old Caz, Skaggs, Sweetwater — plus a hundred other scarcely known trails and byways.

The casual, low-fi, friendly vibe of Grasshopper events has long beguiled cyclists, from weekend warriors to world champs like Courtney to pro road racers turned gravel riders such as Laurens ten Dam, Alison Tetrick and Ted King, who describes Crawford’s series as “the OG” — the Original Gangster of the gravel events that have spiked in popularity over the last decade.

While most of his elite peers took the start at Low Gap on gravel bikes with beefier tires, to guard against punctures in the off-road sections, Lamperti went against the grain, rolling up on his Specialized S Works road bike with slick racing tires.

On that streamlined setup he stayed reasonably close to Stetina, Brennan and Wild on the climbs. After white-knuckling it through a rutted, rock-strewn nine-mile descent into Ukiah, Lamperti then unleashed his world-class sprint to take the W.

In the final 400 meters, Lamperti was generating 1,500 watts, according to the power meter on his bike — an exceptionally high output, comparable to levels produced by sprinters at the top levels of the sport.

He’d tapped into those afterburners to win the USA Cycling criterium crown in June — and also in the final moments of Stage 5 at the Tour of Britain in September. Digging deep, the teenager edged a better known rider to claim fourth place. The guy who came in fifth — and who seemed to be glancing to his right at the finish, wondering ‘Who the hell is that kid?’ — was Mark Cavendish, coming off the 2021 Tour de France, where he’d won four stages.

In Belgium a fortnight later Lamperti placed 10th at the Under-23 World Championships, before being disqualified for making contact with another rider — a Belgian and hometown favorite — on a cobbled section.

After a December training camp in Spain with Trinity, Lamperti was invited to another camp with Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, a Belgian WorldTeam squad at the highest reaches of the sport.

“You figure out what the team’s about, they figure out what you’re about,” said Lamperti, who will ride for Trinity this year, and is considering a move up to cycling’s Major Leagues the following year, when he will be all of 20.

“Luke is a total stud — the real deal,” said Crawford. “It’s going to be fun to watch him.”

