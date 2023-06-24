As Sebastopol grapples with reducing a $2.6 million budget deficit, differences between a City Council trying to cut costs and the city’s volunteer fire department emerged into clear view in a single sentence of a 375-page budget document.

“The Fire Chief met with the Budget Committee to answer questions and provide information, but declined to participate in discussion about possible reductions to balance the City’s (fiscal year) 2023-24 budget,” the council’s budget committee said on page 30 of its report to the full council.

The report went on to say the committee made “reductions it concluded were appropriate,” including a proposal to cut an $80,000 program meant to give volunteer firefighters an additional incentive to respond to calls.

The full council is now reviewing the proposed budget — it meets next on Tuesday — and its members say the deficit is forcing difficult choices across all departments.

They have all been asked to cut from their share of the general fund, the biggest pot of discretionary money, supporting public safety and administrative departments.

“This is the toughest budget I’ve faced since I’ve been on the council,“ said Mayor Neysa Hinton, who was first elected in 2017.

In the fiscal year starting July 1, the city is projecting revenue of about $10.8 million, with estimated expenses of $13.5 million.

“The budget committee asked every department to look hard at their budgets and make cuts,” Hinton said.

She added: “As long as it didn't impact, of course, public safety. So when you look at what the police chief or the fire chief does, I have to trust that they're making the best possible recommendations.”

Interim Fire Chief Jack Piccinini said that line has been reached.

He said his department, which responds to about 1,300 calls a year, is already dangerously underfunded — and cutting its budget would be irresponsible.

The corps of about 25 “freaking committed” volunteer firefighters is so stretched, Piccinini said, that “we weren’t able to get a truck out the door” three times in January and again, three times, in February. Response times to emergency calls range from between 10 and 17 minutes, he said.

“That is just simply unacceptable for a municipal fire department,” Piccinini said. “I have been avoiding the word ‘crisis,’ but honestly we are nearing a crisis and they’re (the council) riding the odds that nothing consequential will happen.”

He said he presented his budget as requested, and when the committee asked him to make cuts, “I said, in the context of it all, ‘As your department head, as your subject matter expert, I cannot in good faith support cutting this item and not addressing our staffing crisis.’”

Members of the budget committee downplayed suggestions of a rift.

“I respect his position,” said Councilperson Diana Rich, a member of the budget committee. “He felt that that’s what he needed to do for his department. And I don't question our department heads on their assessment of what's best for their departments.”

At the same time, Rich said, “Everyone's in a critical situation. His is — every single department is in a critical situation. Everyone is at a point where the cuts being implemented that are way beyond what is reasonable given the level of services that our community expects.”

The budget committee — including Rich, Councilmember Stephen Zollman, City Manager Larry McLaughlin and Administrative Services Director Ana Kwong — advanced to the full council their proposed cuts to the fire department budget.

The committee, which had asked Piccinini to cut $218,00 from his budget, went on to cut $275,000 instead, although it left in place his request for $300,000 to buy a new fire truck to replace one that is now 33 years old.

The department’s proposed $1.2 million budget accounts for about 12% of the general fund.

The committee rejected a $40,000 request for additional administrative support and a proposed $152,800 increase to the volunteer firefighters’ stipend program. It also cut the incentive program in place since 2005, funded first through a federal grant and since 2011 by the city.

To Piccinini, a Sebastopol area native and one of the most senior fire department officials in the county, that’s “a simple slap in the face to these volunteers and is simply not acceptable. These volunteers save them a million dollars a year in salaries alone.”

McLaughlin, the city manager, said a wholesale effort to find ways to stabilize the fire department is underway through an ad hoc fire committee that has been meeting since February and on which Piccinini serves. It is considering, among other options, whether to explore merging the department with a neighboring fire district.

“I’d call it a challenge rather than a crisis. It’s a significant challenge,” McLaughlin said. “All volunteer fire agencies always have a challenge.”

A “downside” to Piccinini’s stance during the discussions, said Rich, was that the budget committee was unable to work through various options with him.

“It meant we didn’t have the benefit of that input from him,” she said.

Now, though, she said, the full council is taking up the committee’s recommendations, and Piccinini is engaged in that process.

“Now is when the decisions are being made and now he is contributing to those decisions,” Rich said.“ I wish it had been before but now is when the decisions are being made and you can tell the City Council is listening.”

You can reach Staff Writer Jeremy Hay at 707-387-2960 or jeremy.hay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jeremyhay