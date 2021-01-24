Sebastopol ceramicists embrace Japanese style

He’s known as the “Laughing Guy.”

On ceramic mugs, bowls and ornament-style orbs, the bald character is carved straight into the clay — mouth wide open, teeth showing, eyes wrinkled and brow furrowed, cracking up as if someone has just told him the funniest joke in the history of jokes.

The face has become a calling card for creator Mikio Matsumoto, one half of the duo who comprise Nichibei Potters in Sebastopol. From an expansive home studio in the west county hills, Matsumoto and his wife, Cheryl Costantini, have been cranking out all sorts of Japanese-inspired pottery for more than three decades. They are equal partners in the business and in life — both are artists, both create.

Today, the duo represents one of the most respected and revered ceramics studios in Sonoma County.

Overall, Nichibei’s work is folky but contemporary, simple but complicated, fancy but accessible, exceptional yet understated, and representative of great skill. As Costantini explained it, she and her husband strive to create pieces with purpose, pieces that last.

“We’re not trying to be trendy or contrived,” she said. “We’re trying to make things that function well and are elegant and timeless and become part of people’s lives.”

Approach and routines

A peek into the Nichibei studio reveals a variety of pieces such as orbs, plates, cups, vases, and pots.

Costantini, 63, was trained as a production potter in Japan, and said the studio specializes in “things that are thrown on the wheel by someone who was trained to throw well.” She added that Nichibei products are simultaneously strong and delicate, a perfect yin and yang.

According to the soft-spoken Matsumoto, 61, this balance comes from the way the pots are made — a technique that is uniquely Japanese. Costantini agreed.

“In Japan, potters throw pieces with their dominant right hands on the inside, making the inside of each piece the strongest part,” she said. “Americans tend to think the opposite — it’s all about how things look from outside. If that’s all you tend to, you don’t really get to the core. For us that core is what this is all about.”

While her pieces are more practical, his are more artistic. Both employ colorful glazes. Both play with shape and texture. Sometimes they crank out more than 100 pieces in a day.

Most of the time, Costantini does her stuff and Matsumoto does his. Occasionally they come together for collaborations. They make a mug, for instance, that features Costantini’s base and one of Matsumoto’s hand-carved Laughing Guys on the outside. It’s one of the studio’s bestsellers.

Costantini and Matsumoto have developed other rituals over the years. She’s good at loading the kilns, he’s good at firing them. Matsumoto is more the creative designer, and Costantini handles all the sales and marketing — an unexpectedly important job in recent months since the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down many open studio tours and craft fairs.

“I’ve become obsessed with selling on Etsy,” she said. Nichibei also sells custom dinnerware and wholesale to museum shops.

Humble beginnings

Technically speaking, Nichibei Potters began on a beach in Karatsu, Japan, in the summer of 1982.

Costantini, who grew up in San Francisco, was living there as an apprentice at the time, and was lounging in the sand when a handsome young Matsumoto came over to hit on her. He wasn’t an artist back then; he was still in college. The two went out. They got along magically. They fell in love. They were married three years later.

After graduating from college, the native of southern Japan took a job as a commodities broker but hated it and quit. Free to do whatever he wanted, he followed Costantini back to the United States, and started doing pottery. (The name, “Nichibei” means “Japan/America.”)

The two set up their first studio at a house Costantini’s parents owned in Forestville near Hacienda Bridge, but it flooded in 1986. A few years later, they bought their own house in Guerneville and set up a studio there — that one flooded in 1995. Finally, in the late 1990s, they decided they needed to find a property on high ground to mitigate the risk of floods.

They opted for a place in Sebastopol, where they eventually raised two kids. They still live there today.

The current compound includes a modest home, a garage they’ve converted into a studio, and an open-air showroom that allows for visitors during the pandemic.

“The showroom has been a big help (during the pandemic), because so long as people are wearing masks, they can still come and see the work,” Matsumoto said. “Being able to have a place that’s set up all the time where people can come in and shop — it’s been really great.”