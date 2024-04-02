More than 200 people took to the dance floor at a March 29 Sebastopol benefit concert raising funds to give people access to clean water half a world away.

The “Water Is Her Right” concert at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center collected more than $10,000 through tickets and a silent auction for The Sonder Project, which works to dig wells and provide clean water for communities in the African countries of Malawi and Burkina Faso.

Tickets were $35 to $40.

Local West African and Americana duo the Fula Brothers and soul-folk duo MaMuse joined forces as the ensemble FulaMuse, performing a melodic mix of their genres.

Petaluma resident Chad Zibelman, the Florida-based nonprofit’s CEO since 2018 and its only full-time U.S. staff member, said the event was a way to build community locally as well as abroad.

“To do this work, it’s only natural that I call on my community, Sonoma County, to help, and I’m proud to be a conduit, a bridge between this community and our communities in Malawi and Burkina Faso,” Zibelman said.

Attendees could purchase beer and wine donated by Santa Rosa’s Moonlight Brewing Co., Lagunitas Brewing Co. of Petaluma and Sebastopol’s Red Car Wine.

Sebastopol’s Patisserie Angelica and Sebastopol Cookie Co. and Penngrove’s Full Circle Bakery Cafe donated desserts.

The event’s silent auctions included donated memberships to Sebastopol yoga center Soft Medicine Sanctuary, gift certificates to local restaurants Handline and Fern Bar and a family photo shoot from Petaluma’s Love + Wolves Co.

In addition to music, Zibelman and others spoke about The Sonder Project’s mission and shared a video produced by Petaluma company Humans Being Media that followed a team as they created a well last year.

Since The Sonder Project began in 2015, it has drilled 55 wells to bring clean water to 60,000 people in the two African countries, Zibelman said.

For more information, go to thesonderproject.org.