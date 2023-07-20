Sebastopol Council orders up a poll to gauge public appetite and preferences for new sales tax

The Sebastopol City Council, with the city facing a steep budget deficit and diminishing reserves, is inclined to ask city voters to OK a new sales tax but are divided over what services it should pay for, have ordered up a poll to find out what residents would support.

The city is already facing a $1.67 million general fund deficit, and earlier this month council voted to add two new public safety positions. Sebastopol is staring at an urgent need for more revenue.

“This council supported, by a majority vote, two positions that we don’t have a long-term plan for,” said Vice Mayor Diana Rich, who had voted with Council member Stephen Zollman against adding the new positions (a fire department engineer and a police sergeant).

Following that vote, Rich and Mayor Neysa Hinton prepared a report to the council during Tuesday’s meeting about options for a tax measure to make up the deficit. They recommended putting a sales tax on the ballot this November that would go toward funding the city’s fire and police departments.

A 1/4-cent sales tax would raise an estimated $792,000, their report said, and a 1/2 -cent tax would bring in $1.5 million. The fire department’s current budget is about $1.5 million; the police department’s is about $5.2 million.

However, Council member Sandra Maurer said a November ballot measure was problematic because the Sonoma County Fire Chiefs Association aims to place a 1/2-cent fire safety sales tax measure on a county ballot in March. A successful Sebastopol tax measure might dissuade voters from supporting another sales tax pitch, she said.

“I don’t think this is the right timing,” she said. “It clearly undercuts” the chiefs’ measure.

Maurer also questioned whether the deficit would persist, and suggested the city could pursue other means of raising funds.

“There’s a lot of other ways to raise money without raising taxes,” she said.

“Not this kind of money,” Hinton said.

Sonoma Fire Chief Steve Akre also urged the council to reconsider, noting that if it passes, the countywide measure would direct $1.2 million a year to the city’s fire department.

“We have been working on a countywide fire sales tax for four years,” Akre said. “I’m concerned that Sebastopol’s measure will jeopardize our opportunity for success and the $1.2 million that Sebastopol will receive annually forever.”

Interim Sebastopol Fire Chief Jack Piccinini echoed that concern.

Further complicating the ballot measure’s direction, Zollman said he was opposed to a tax that would direct funds to law enforcement.

The city’s library, Zollman suggested, is a community resource that serves a greater variety of social needs than the police. He said he would support a tax measure that raised funds for the fire department, the library and city infrastructure.

Hinton argued that a multipurpose tax would have a less favorable public reception, saying, “When you pull in other things it can be a confusing message.”

She said a November measure would be preferable because the city would realize funds from it sooner if it passed and wouldn’t be competing with other measures. Also, she said, there was no guarantee the countywide effort would be successful.

“We need to deliver services to the public,” she said, adding the next best opportunity to go to voters wouldn’t be until November 2024.

Ultimately, the council voted 3-1, with Maurer opposed and Council member Jill McLewis absent, to authorize up to $10,000 for a poll to determine voters appetite for a new sales tax and what they would want it to go toward. Hinton and Zollman are to work with a campaign consultant, Dennis Rosatti, to fashion the poll.

“We have our own thoughts but we really need to hear from the public,” said Hinton. “It think it is responsible and prudent.”

One audience member, Sebastopol resident Kyle Falbo, said it wasn’t clear the police department needed more funding.

“We need a fiscal audit to determine whether we actually need to be funding at the levels that have been proposed,” Falbo said.

The poll is expected to take place within the next two weeks.

You can reach Staff Writer Jeremy Hay at 707-387-2960 or jeremy.hay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jeremyhay