Sebastopol council race too close to call as 5 candidates vie for 3 seats

Priorities: Increase partnerships between Sebastopol, the county, the state and the federal governments, pair mental health services with local law enforcement and revitalize the downtown/support local businesses.

Experience: Army veteran, board member for Sonoma County Legal Services Foundation, National Alliance on Mental Illness Sonoma County and County’s Nurse Family Partnership Advisory Board, former Sebastopol Library commissioner, and former board member for Sebastopol Arts Center and the Sebastopol Chamber of Commerce.

Priorities: Revitalize the downtown/support local businesses, evaluate the fire department’s future and improve care and management of Sebastopol’s open spaces.

Experience: Former Sebastopol Chamber of Commerce executive director, former president and VIP Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, Sebastopol Downtown Association board of directors, Gravenstein Schools Magnet Program Foundation board of directors president and fundraising chair.

Priorities: Revitalize the downtown/support local businesses, keep the fire department in Sebastopol and improve community and environmental wellness.

Priorities: Invest in core systems like roads, water and emergency response, improve community participation in local government and evaluate the fire department’s future.

Priorities: Deciding the Sebastopol Fire Department’s future, pending retirement of key leaders including City Manager Larry McLaughlin and Fire Chief Bill Braga, and supporting local businesses/revitalizing the downtown.

Less than 140 votes — or about 3 percentage points — separate the top and bottom of the five-person field in early returns for the at-large race for three seats on the Sebastopol City Council.

The top vote-getter, Jill McLewis, had 22.3%, followed by Stephen Zollman with 20.4% and Sandra Maurer at 19.4%.

The top three candidates in final results will claim the three open seats.

Among the other two contenders Tuesday, Oliver Dick had 19.1% of the vote and Dennis Colthurst had 18.8%.

The returns, including mail ballots and early in-person voting, represented a total 3,815 votes counted so far in the election.

There are 5,575 total registered voters in Sebastopol, according to Deva Proto, Sonoma County’s Registrar of voters.

The election stands to be a pivotal one as all three sitting council members with expiring terms chose not to run for reelection.

The new council members will step into their leadership positions as the city contends with several high profile issues including: how to bolster local businesses and the city’s struggling downtown; balancing City Hall’s budget amid pressing demands for housing and homelessness services; and whether to consolidate the city’s fire department with a nearby fire district like the Gold Ridge Fire Protection District.

Leading up to Election Day Dick, McLewis and Colthurst have presented themselves to voters as a “loosely aligned” bloc — advertising their ability to work well together and commitment to focus on investing in essential services, namely roads and emergency services, and bolstering local businesses.

Throughout his campaign, Zollman has championed the need for Sebastopol to access more resources by strengthening partnerships within the city and also with county, state and federal agencies.

Maurer has focused her campaign on supporting local businesses and championing climate initiatives and wellness, a nod to her work to reduce human exposure electromagnetic fields and wireless radiation, perennial political issue in Sebastopol.

Th voting center at Sebastopol Center for the Arts was busy Tuesday evening. Cars queued onto S. High Street as voters dropped off their mail ballots and others stood in line for in-person voting. That queue stretched outside the voting center late afternoon Tuesday.

“It’s been a steady stream of voters,” said Jeff Kross, an election clerk working at the Sebastopol voting center.

Kross added he had not seen in-person voting so busy outside of a presidential election.

Kross found the in-person voting particularly notable “given the fact that everyone in California gets a mail-in-ballot.”

Energy certainly seemed high. Two voters who reached the ballot drop-box at the same time cheered each other for voting. “Way to go!” one said, receiving a big smile in return.

The statewide propositions were top of mind for many of the voters who spoke with the Press Democrat Tuesday afternoon.

Danica Orth, 23, said Proposition 1, the state measure to preserve reproductive rights including the right to an abortion and the right to use or refuse contraceptive, was priority.

“That’s the big ticket item for me,” she said.

A voter who identified only as Amie, said she planned to vote for conservative/Republican candidates “across the board.”

“This country had been driven into the ground by corrupt and pompous politicians in the Democratic party,” Amie said, adding the description also fits some Republicans.

Amie had not yet decided who to vote for for city council but said cost of living - particularly cost of housing - and the city’s spending homelessness were key concerns.

“It is absolutely unacceptable,” Amie said. “We need to do a complete change-up with how we deal with people living on the street who straight up don’t give a s***.”

A long-time Sebastopol resident who chose not to give her name, said she was concerned by all the change and development in the city. She added that she wants to see more investment in schools and teachers.

She said she supported state Proposition 28, which would dedicate funding for arts and music education in public schools.

“(It’s) so very important,” she said. “Definitely want the arts in there.”

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.