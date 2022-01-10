Sebastopol couple faces ‘long road’ to recovery after injuries from house fire

Sandy Scott noticed the curls of smoke filling her Sebastopol home just a few minutes after she’d been woken up by a popping sound on Friday morning.

She called 911 at about 4:45 a.m. and then rushed over to her husband, Marcus Scott, attempting to heave him out of bed and into his wheelchair.

But the two of them couldn’t make it out of the bedroom without help.

When firefighters found them inside the home on Harvard Drive, Sandy was hunched over Marcus in an attempt to shield him from the flames, said the couple’s son, Josh Scott.

“My mom’s lungs are the main concern right now,” Josh said Monday afternoon, three days after the couple was admitted to the Bothin Burn Center at Saint Francis Memorial Hospital in San Francisco.

Both Sandy, 69, and Marcus, 75, were on ventilators at the hospital on Monday and had undergone initial surgeries to treat their burns, Josh said.

Doctors told Josh that they were planning to schedule a skin graft surgery for additional treatment of the third degree burns on Sandy’s back and the second degree burns on her hands and face.

Marcus, who has a disability that impedes his ability to walk, was briefly taken off of a ventilator on Monday. He was able to respond to doctors, who then put him back on the ventilator to help his breathing, according to Josh.

“From what the doctors described, my dad is somewhat out of the woods,” Josh said. “My mom is not quite there yet.”

Doctors could not give him an estimate of when his parents would be released from the hospital, he said.

“I’m trying to remain positive,” he said. “They’re just saying it’s day by day.”

The Gold Ridge Fire Protection District has completed an investigation of the fire, but had not released an official cause of the blaze on Monday, according to Chief Shepley Schroth-Cary.

He said investigators believe it was likely sparked by an electrical problem. They’ve ruled out nefarious activity as a cause, he noted.

Before she saw the smoke, Sandy noticed that the power had gone out in part of the home. She called Josh to tell him that she’d have to skip their morning carpool to work in San Rafael because she’d need to spend the day coordinating with an electrician.

“Everything sort of unraveled from there,” Josh said.

Anticipating the medical bills for his parents’ treatment, Josh started an online fundraiser for the family at bit.ly/3fadsOT.

Sandy and Marcus “both have a long road ahead of them,” the fundraiser says. “And with the future unknown we have decided to start a GoFundMe to help ease the financial toll this unfortunate event will take.”

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.