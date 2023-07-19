Sebastopol couple is crushing the olive oil business at the Barlow

Paul and Suzie Bellomo opened a tiny tasting room at the Barlow in 2022. Customers can purchase various types of oilve oil, dried pasta, soap, local honey, local jams and more. The business’ two best sellers are their garlic olive oil and honey ginger vinegar.

Every bottle of estate-grown olive oil from Sebastopol producer Il Fusti is a literal dream come true.

Owners Paul and Suzie Bellomo spent years fantasizing about turning their 6-acre ranch on Occidental Road into an olive oil business. Their tiny tasting room at the Barlow completed the journey, empowering the couple to turn passion into purpose and profit.

Over the years the Bellomos have diversified their product line with flavored oils from other local producers and vinegars imported from Italy, as well as fancy food products and accoutrements from all over the world. The result is a shopping experience that is sophisticated, refined, and — of course — totally delicious.

“We’re trying to bring together the best of everything to create a one-of-a-kind food experience,” Suzie said. “The fact that we’re able to bring local products into the mix is a bonus.”

Buying land, planting an orchard

The concept of Il Fusti began when Paul purchased a 6-acre property in west Sonoma County in 1984.

When he bought the place, it was covered with blackberry brambles. Paul cleared the blackberries, and, with the help of his daughter Gianna, they planted their entire olive orchard — more than 100 trees total — in 2002. The Bellomos also planted plum, apple, pear, and permission trees on the property, too.

They chose Taggiasca olives because those are smaller olives with high oil content, perfect for making oil. Then they let nature run its course.

As the Bellomos prepared for the big-time, they named their company after the Italian word, fusti, which is a stainless-steel container used for storing and dispensing olive oil, vinegar and wine. The vision was nearly complete.

Finally, in 2016, the trees were yielding olives that were ready for oil.

Suzie had joined the family by then, and she and Paul started taking their olives to the community press at Jacuzzi Vineyards in Sonoma. They pressed their olives there for the first two vintages, and the oil was good. But both Paul and Suzie knew it could be better.

After a thwarted attempt at buying a press of their own, the Bellomos finally settled on pressing their olives on the Italian Rapanelli Press at Gold Ridge Organic Farms in Sebastopol.

They’ve been pressing there ever since.

Extra-virgin olive wins gold

The Bellomos get about two tons of olives every harvest. The resulting oil is estate-grown and extra-virgin — quite literally among the best of the best in the county, given the agriculture. The yield on on the olives this year was 40 gallons for 1,800 pounds.

It certainly has turned some heads.

Il Fusti’s estate-grown extra-virgin elixir has a delicate flavor, with hints of almond, artichoke and cinnamon. It enhances the taste of lighter foods, such as seafood or vegetables, without overpowering, while adding a hint of butter and warm spice.

Judges at the 2022 Sonoma County Harvest Fair agreed, giving Il Fusti’s 2021 estate-grown extra-virgin olive oil double gold in its first-ever competition. The distinction of double-gold means Il Fusti’s oil was a unanimous choice for No. 1. Which is to say at least five independent individuals who know olive oil took one taste and knew this was the best olive oil in the county.

“That really was huge for us,” Suzie said. “It might not be something everybody understands, but for us, it was like people whose opinions matter were saying, ‘Yes, this is delicious. Whatever you’re doing, please keep it up.’”

Suzie has been a big part of this success. While Paul is the one tending to the olives in the orchard, Suzie is working the store, interacting with customers and seeing what they like. Agricultural entrepreneur is her third career — previously she worked as a X-ray technician and in post-production for movies and TV. (Interesting and unrelated side note: Her father is actor Tommy Noonan.)

Diversifying the business

Once the Bellomos were satisfied with their estate-grown olive oil, they started peddling it online. Gradually, they added companion products to the mix.

They connected with other oil producers in the county and signed an agreement to purchase Arbosana-based oils infused with different flavors such as garlic, lemon, blood orange and harissa. Next, the Bellomos moved to import balsamic vinegars from Italy — the vinegars come from overseas but are produced and bottled here in Sonoma County.

By 2020 they were ready to sell these wares online. They also signed a lease for a spot at the Barlow. Then, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic began, and put a pause on everything. The Bellomo didn’t waver in their plans. They simply waited out the storm.