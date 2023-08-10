With each of the victories Luke Lamperti racked up over the past few years, at home and abroad, his future came into sharper focus: the 20-year-old from Sebastopol was bound to ride in the WorldTour, the big leagues of bike racing.

The only question was when. Lamperti might have made the jump in 2022, after his second strong season with Trinity Racing, an Under-23 squad based in the United Kingdom.

His decision to stick around for a final season with Trinity has paid off handsomely. By winning a remarkable eight races in the first half of this year, the 2021 graduate of Cardinal Newman High School drove up his value considerably.

On Wednesday, the Belgian team Soudal-Quick-Step announced it had signed Lamperti to a two-year contract.

“We have known Luke for some time now and we are delighted that he decided to turn pro with us,” said Soudal Quick-Step CEO Patrick Lefevere in a statement released by the team.

“He’s one of the most talented riders coming from the U23 ranks, he has a lot of potential, and a big love for the Classics, so he’s in the right place to discover the Belgian one-day races and develop. We look forward to the next two years.”

“I looked up to this team since I was a really little kid and I’m really excited to join them and see where this takes me,” Lamperti said in the statement.

Founded in 2003, Quick-Step has amassed over 900 wins at the sport’s highest level.

While its riders have won some 116 stages in cycling’s grand tours — three-week races like the Tour de France and Giro D’Italia — Quick-Step has tended to shine brightest in one-day “Classic” races popular in Europe, such as Gent-Wevelgem, the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix and the Giro di Lombardia.

That focus makes this team a strong fit for Lamperti, an all-around talent whose goal is to make his mark in those single-day sufferfests.

“Soudal Quick-Step is known for developing young guys and this had a massive impact on my decision to come here,” he said. “It’s the right fit for me. I see myself doing more of the Classics in the future as I progress in the sport, I just love the cobbled one-day races, and I’m glad I will do it with the Wolfpack” — as Quick-Step is known.

“I’m happy also because I will continue on the Specialized bikes,” added Lamperti, who is in Glasgow, Scotland for the UCI World Championships. He’ll compete for Team USA in the U23 men’s road race on Saturday.

“I’ve been riding this brand for five consecutive years now,” he said. “It’s nice that my relationships with them will continue, especially as we are both based in California.”

On June 23, Lamperti won the men’s elite criterium at the USA Cycling championships in Knoxville, Tennessee. He has now won that national title three years running.

To take the lead in that most recent criterium victory, Lamperti waited until the final chaotic lap to pass his friend and longtime training partner Tyler Williams of Santa Rosa, a pro racer now competing for the UCI Continental team Legion of Los Angeles.

Before that race, Williams talked about Lamperti’s talent for turning the seeming anarchy of a field sprint to his advantage.

“Luke has always just been wired a little differently, with his instincts and overall racecraft. If it’s not the best I’ve ever seen, it’s very high on the list.

“Sometimes, when people talk about Steph Curry or LeBron James, they say the game slows down for them. For Luke, the race is moving slowly. He’s just so under control. He knows where he needs to be, and he knows how to get there.”

Lamperti has a formidable skill set, but so do many aspiring pros, Williams pointed out.

One quality that often determines success at the upper reaches of this sport is how riders handle “the pressure of Europe,” added Williams.

“That’s one thing I’ve never worried about with Luke. He’s always had the ability to handle the expectations, the pressure. All the other stuff aside, the number one thing he has going for him is the head on his shoulders. He’s very mentally strong.”

Asked where he expected Lamperti to be in a year, Williams replied:

“I expect him to be on one of the best teams in the world next year.”

