Sebastopol donates, repairs, and upcycles at annual Holiday Giftaway

Inside Sebastopol’s Grange hall on Sunday, Steven La Gatta carried around his found items: wooden donkey bookends, doorknobs, and other random items he’d gathered to fill out his new house.

“I’ve found random, little-used things that I wouldn’t normally buy for myself,” the 32-year-old Sebastopol resident said with a laugh. “The ecological and community building part about it is huge.”

Dozens of community members sorted through racks of clothes and tables laden with vases, jewelry, books and other reusable items Sunday during the annual Holiday Giftaway, a free-item giveaway of “quality reusable goods,” according to an event flyer.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the event took place from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday and was hosted by ecological advocacy group, Zero Waste Action, as well as LITE Initiatives and Community Bikes, which aim to help reduce people’s carbon footprint.

Some attendees stopped by to pick up a few things for themselves, others said they were getting a head start on their Christmas shopping, while still others said attending the event meant helping to reduce the world’s waste.

“We can’t keep filling up the landfill. It’s just not an option anymore. We don’t have unlimited space — our planet is finite,” Marian Doyle-Landis, 67, a volunteer said. “It’s important we help where we can.”

About 35 volunteers cleaned out their cabinets and closets and attended Sunday morning with items they wanted to give away. Attendees trickled in, sifted through items and then tossed their found items into big bags.

“It’s a big movement,” Portia Sinnott, executive director of LITE Initiatives, said. “We’re making sure things don’t end up in the landfill.”

Jordan Mills, 33, was inspired to see that organizers offered attendees a mending station, which they could use to repair their found clothes. Mills said she recently began sewing and loves the idea of giving her clothes a longer life.

“I get excited when items get a second, third, fourth life,” Mills, a Petaluma resident, said. “I love imagining the life that an item used to have and then thinking of all its possibilities.”

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.