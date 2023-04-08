The Kiwanis Club of Sebastopol makes a habit of starting its annual Easter Egg Hunt promptly each year.

And thank goodness. The hundreds of kids waiting for the countdown and launch at Ives Park on Saturday didn’t look able to hold out one more minute.

Five, four, three, two, one and holy cow! Like heated electrons bouncing randomly in space, they were dodging and weaving through the grass, grabbing at candy, plastic eggs, dyed hard boiled eggs, bubbles and other goodies.

Broadcast through the trees, the William Tell Overture — commonly known as the Lone Ranger theme song — blended with shrieks of pure delight for the perfect background track, as kids raced about in areas taped off by age range: 1 to 3, 4 to 6 and 7 years and older.

“It starts at 10, and it‘s over in about 60 seconds,” Rob Reiss said with a chuckle as his 5-year-old son sorted his treats moments later.

If you’ve never seen an Easter tiger, Saturday was your chance. There were kids in butterfly wings and baseball uniforms, tulle skirts and loads of rabbit ears, as well as plenty of pretty Easter dresses and tie-dye.

A cast on Asher Steffener’s left arm, thanks to a broken elbow, put him at a disadvantage. But the 7-year-old and his mother rigged up a tether around his waist to hold his basket so his right hand was free to collect eggs and candy.

He said some classmates took part in the search so “we were like a team.”

“It is one of the things I love about Sebastopol,” said Dream Servante, who has been bringing kids to the annual event since the oldest of her four offspring, now 21, was little. She had her 2-year-old, Sage, in tow Saturday. “Sebastopol, which has never been that big, is still a small town.”

Because there inevitably are late arrivals, Kiwanis members keep handfuls of sweets in their pockets to sling here and there or tuck away under a plant for those late to the hunt.

On Saturday, Philena Chantha walked through one area several times with a large wooden box from which she flung plastic eggs.

“There nothing worse than the kids that turn up at 10:01, and there’s nothing left,” Chantha said.

That’s about how long the hunt lasts when maybe 400 to 500 committed searchers participate.

Talia Jackson and her family arrived just in the nick of time, so her 2-year-old son, Kahlil, ended up hunting for eggs in the oldest age group. But it worked out great, she said.

The older kids “gave him some of their candy,” Jackson said. “They were so sweet.”

Kalany Wright, 5, got some help finding eggs from her dad, Jose Gutierrez.

“I find a lot of eggs,” she said with a gappy grin.

“It’s one of the nice things that Sebastopol does,” said Amy Truong, who brought two daughters and a niece.

“It’s just cool,” said Servante. “It’s just a nice community event.”

