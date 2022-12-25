Rochelle Gregori doesn’t know what she’ll do with the gifts her husband, Justin Gregori, got for her and their two children as a cloud of sorrow and pain hangs over the family this Christmas — just days after his death.

Justin Gregori, 49, of Sebastopol, was one of three people who died in a pair of Jeep crashes Dec. 19 in a rural part of west Sonoma County. Gregori died from injuries he sustained after his Jeep went down an embankment.

Officials said he was trying to rescue his friend, Matthew Sousa, 32, and Sousa’s three sons, whose Jeep also overturned and slid about 150 feet down an embankment. Sousa and his 7-year-old son, Jason, also died.

On Christmas Eve, Rochelle Gregori remembered her husband as a loving father and friend who would do everything he could to help someone in need.

“He loved his friends, which was obviously apparent — he went in to try and save the people that he loved,” she said. “But I think he was just that human being that would just do that for anybody anyway.”

In addition to his wife, Gregori is survived by his daughter Gianna, 19, and son Brandon, 22. Brandon, who is home visiting from the Navy, was also with Gregori and Sousa. The two families were on a “father-son” off-road trip Monday when the crashes occurred, Rochelle Gregori said.

She said Brandon drove to find cell phone reception so that he could report the crash. Sousa and his son were hospitalized and died Monday; Gregori died three days later.

The Sousa family has requested the chance to grieve privately.

Justin Gregori grew up in Sebastopol, on a family apple orchard, often following on foot as his father drove a tractor in the orchard, according to Rochelle Gregori. He developed a strong work ethic and an affinity toward tradition, she said.

The couple met when they were just 16 years old “in a little white church” in Santa Rosa, she said. Justin Gregori had a strong sense of humor and was prone to playing friendly pranks on his loved ones.

“He was very funny,” she said. “He would joke with everybody. He would make funny songs or he would put stuff in his nieces’ and nephews’ hair and walk away. We'd be sitting at the kitchen table and he would poke his kids on the side.”

Rochelle Gregori said she first loved him for his humor and came to love him even more because of his deep adoration for his family. Before they married, she would join him every Sunday for large family dinners, which included sisters, cousins and grandparents.

“He loved to be surrounded by his family and was very sentimental about the land he lived on,” Rochelle Gregori wrote in a Facebook message to The Press Democrat.

The couple celebrated their 25th anniversary in August and were planning to take a trip next month to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“I don't really know how to live my life without him — I will, I have children — but I've been with him since I've been 16,” she said. “He's all I've ever known. I can't sleep in the bed by myself. It's like, when you've had somebody sleep with you for the last 25 years and then you're by yourself, it doesn't seem natural.”

Rochelle Gregori said she and her two children planned to attend Mass on Christmas Eve and spend a quiet Christmas Day honoring his memory. She said they’ll likely have a Christmas Day dinner at her in-laws.

They’ll keep an empty seat at the dinner table.

“I think we'll probably do some new traditions,” she said. “Maybe talk about some of our favorite ... we have been talking about our favorite things about Justin ... maybe this will be something that we do every year.”

A GoFundMe was created to support Gregori’s family.

Fundraisers also have been established to support Matthew Sousa’s wife, Kendra, and their two surviving children, including a GoFundMe by Matthew Sousa’s sister, Kristy, and one by Kendra Sousa’s cousin.

A group of Sonoma County first responders and community members is also raising funds to help the families affected at sonoma1401.com.

