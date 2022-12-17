Sebastopol fire chief retiring after 37 years with department

For the first time in 37 years, Sebastopol Fire Chief Bill Braga will get to enjoy Christmas Day without having to keep a constant ear on his radio.

Braga will officially enter retirement Dec. 24 after nearly four decades with the department, the city announced Friday.

Braga joined the city’s fire department as a volunteer in 1985 and became an employee in 2009, according to the city. He was named chief Aug. 31, 2011, after John Zanzi retired following 19 years in the position.

Since then, Braga has led his department through a series of disasters, including the threat from the Kincade Fire and a massive flood after heavy rain pounded west county in February 2019, as well as the sudden death of Assistant Sebastopol Fire Chief Mike Reeser in January 2021.

“Bill (Braga) showed true leadership during the wildfire evacuations and flood disaster, leading the city’s emergency response and recovery,” City Manager Larry McLaughlin said in a statement. “Bill also coordinated the city’s pandemic directives and advice. I am very grateful and appreciative for his guidance and hard work during the more than 10 years we’ve worked together, and I hope he has a great retirement.”

Braga could not be reached for comment Saturday.

The Analy High School graduate had pursued law enforcement as a career and was a Sebastopol police officer for two years before shifting gears to spend more time with his family, but remaining in community service. Braga spoke to then-Fire Chief Russ Shura and Capt. Darrell Ramondo about becoming a volunteer firefighter, according to the city.

Braga was hooked after riding a fire engine and meeting other volunteers.

“Both as a mayor and fellow lifelong resident of Sebastopol, it’s been reassuring to know that our community has been able to rely on Bill’s experience and dedication,” Sebastopol Mayor Neysa Hinton said in a statement.

“He’s always looking out for us, and I know that will not change, even as he enjoys his well-deserved retirement."

