Sebastopol fire destroys camper trailer

A Sebastopol fire destroyed a travel trailer Saturday morning and caused minor damage to another structure on the same property, according to firefighters.

The Graton Fire Department was dispatched about 7 a.m. Sunday to the 7000 block of Occidental Road, where a vehicle fire was reported. 911 calls indicated a camper trailer was on fire, according to a Graton Fire Department Facebook post.

As responding units approached, they noticed a large column of smoke and requested additional help from the Sebastopol Fire Department, Sonoma County Fire District and Gold Ridge Fire Protection District.

The travel trailer was ablaze and the fire was threatening to spread to other structures on the property.

The fire was extinguished in 14 minutes and firefighters prevented it from causing major damages to other buildings, said Graton Fire Department fire captain Dusty Parker.

The barn next to the camper had minor damages.

“They did a good job stopping it before it spread to any other structures,” Parker said.

No one was injured.

