Sebastopol fire spreads to three structures

A fire that broke out Monday afternoon in Sebastopol has spread to three structure.

Reported just after 4 p.m., the blaze is burning at Petaluma and Walker avenues, according to Redcom dispatchers.

The fire burned in or near an outbuilding before spreading to an abandoned structure and then a third one, Redcom Executive Director KT McNulty said.

No injuries were reported, she added.

This is a developing story.

