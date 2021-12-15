Sebastopol firefighters douse blaze in vacant commercial building

Firefighters put out a blaze Wednesday morning that ignited inside a vacant commercial building near downtown Sebastopol.

The Sebastopol Fire Department responded shortly after 6:30 a.m. to the blaze at 7765 Bodega Ave.

Firefighters doused the flames in about 30 minutes and stayed on scene for another hour and a half, said Chief Bill Braga.

The fire burned through the roof and "gutted“ part of the building’s interior, Braga said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.8328879&lat=38.397955&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The building, formerly a chiropractic clinic, had been vacant for a few years and was currently under construction, he said.

Braga said the cause of the fire, which started in the building’s southwest corner, was undetermined.

Graton Fire Department and Gold Ridge Fire Protection District helped fight the blaze.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.