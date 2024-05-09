Customers rally around ‘secret’ Sebastopol nursery as it is about to be listed for sale

Hidden Forest Garden and Nursery owner Mike Boss said he’s still hoping for that “Hail Mary” pass to save the extraordinary 7-acre display gardens that have been growing for 60 years down a country lane in Sebastopol.

But an outpouring of support from customers who have flooded in to the all-too-secret garden in the past two weeks to buy plants have slightly extended his “runway,” as he put it, giving him a bit more time to find the right buyer committed to preserving the nursery’s extraordinary display gardens.

Boss, who has owned the venerable nursery, known for its rhododendrons, azaleas, magnolias and other shade-loving plants, since 2017, was expecting to formally list the property with Better Homes and Gardens Wine Country Group next week for $2.5 million. The property includes an intact mid-1960s home that needs some TLC. Boss bought the property from longtime owner Polo de Lorenzo, who had run it since 1976 and has now moved back to his native Canary Islands.

Boss is hoping a corporate sponsor or philanthropist seeking a tax shelter can donate to a 501(c)3, nonprofit organization “Friends of the Hidden Forest” that was set up to help support the garden, which is filled with rare plants. If enough money is raised, the nonprofit could purchase the property from him, and eliminate the property tax and mortgage.

“The whole place would then be an outdoor living museum, with the nursery akin to a gift shop, and then it would be a sustainable enterprise. I could steward the botanical reserve and hire enough staff to run the nursery and take care of the botanical garden.” he said.

Another option would be for a group of people committed to saving the gardens for public use to donate or invest in the property in a partnership.

“Co-owners or land partners, such as in a joint tenancy has been discussed,” Boss said. “If five people came up with $100,000 each, that would create a viable solution. We already have one person who said she would contribute $100,000 to save this remarkable place.”

“It’s not too late for the ‘Hail Mary pass’ to be ‘caught’ in any of those scenarios,” he said.

Still, if he gets an offer that is close to his asking price he would be compelled to sell. If it comes to that, he’s hoping it would be to someone who would appreciate the garden and keep it as their “personal forest garden.“

The nursery and garden remain open for the time being, with a buy one-get-one free sale continuing at least through May.

“This place is worthy,” Boss said, “of saving for future generations.”

The nursery and garden is at 3970 Azalea Lane, Sebastopol. For information on Hidden Forest Nursery and the botanical reserve nonprofit visit hiddenforestnursery.com.