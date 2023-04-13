About five dozen Analy High School students walked off campus after their lunch period Wednesday to march to the Sebastopol Town Square where they rallied against campus violence in the wake of mass shootings nationwide.

Spurred by the Covenant School shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, where three children and three adults were killed, Analy High freshman Dahlia Richardson said she felt she and her schoolmates were called to “to do something” to speak out about gun violence on American campuses.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/BAimDeClW74">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“We have to get out there and put ourselves out there and just protest that really anyone can just access an assault rifle and shoot up a school,” Richardson said.

During their walkout, they carried signs around the plaza, held an open mic for students wanting to talk about gun violence and made chalk art.