Sebastopol holiday scene vandalized, inflatables slashed

Vandals defaced a holiday display outside a Sebastopol hardware store this week, leaving employees shocked and police looking for a suspect.

Workers at Sebastopol Hardware Center discovered eight inflatables, including a Santa Claus on a motorcycle, torn and spray-painted with anarchy symbols and pentagrams. The vandals also took black paint to the store’s Nativity scene, according to general manager Dan Allingham.

The decorations were set up in between the store’s holiday tent, which features winter decorations for sale, and Highway 116.

As of Wednesday morning, the Nativity scene was still in front of the tent but no other decorations were up, Allingham said. The store plans to put more decorations in front of the tent, though Allingham said he doesn’t know if they will be inflatables.

The inflatables, which cost about $1,300, were not salvageable, Allingham said. Workers were able to remove most of the black paint from the Nativity scene.

This is the sixth year the store has put up the holiday tent and exterior display, said housewares buyer Wendy Powers, who leads the tent project.

Powers said the items for sale in the tent, including holiday ornaments, candles and garlands, are hand-picked by employees. Every year, the selection and display have grown.

“It’s just a big group effort and we all take a lot of pride in it,” she said.

The display is popular with customers, and many often talk to Powers about how much they enjoy it, she said.

“We just provide a ton of Christmas and Christmas spirit to the community,” she said, adding that the store also includes decorations for other winter holidays.

Powers said they are going to continue putting up decorations despite the vandalism.

“It is certainly not going to deter us from what we do here for the holidays,” she said.

Security footage captured by the store showed someone in the parking lot of the business at about 4:45 a.m., Allingham said.

In the video, the person is seen walking twice in front of the tent, first from the left and then from the right of the camera frame, Allingham said. They are also seen holding a bag and a tool with a long handle. The camera’s view was obstructed by the tent, so it did not capture the moments when the individual stopped in front of the tent structure.

The camera, which uses night vision, captured black “splotches” on the person’s pants, Allingham said.

Allingham said he was “sad” and “frustrated” by the vandalism.

“This is sad that someone in our community,” he said, “would come out and deface something like that display that is supposed to be bringing cheer to the community.”

The incident was reported to the Sebastopol Police Department. Officers have not identified a suspect but do have some preliminary leads, according to Sgt. Andy Bauer.

The Sebastopol Police Department is asking for anyone with information about this incident to call 707-829-4400.

You can contact Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com.