Sebastopol home picketed in unpaid wages dispute

On Tuesday morning, 35 people with signs, a megaphone and drums picketed outside a home on the outskirts of Sebastopol in support of a woman who accused the home’s owner, her former employer, of owing her unpaid wages.

Deysi Lopez, a house cleaner, said she opted to organize the protest because she still hasn’t been paid — more than three years since working for the woman and a year since her former employer was ordered to pay her.

In April 2020, Lopez filed a claim for unpaid wages against Kirsten Cicairos with the state’s Labor Commissioner’s Office. Lopez worked as house cleaner for Cicairos in Dec. 2019.

In Jan. 2022, the Labor Commissioner’s Office ordered Cicairos to pay Lopez nearly $4,700, which included $4,500 in penalties.

Neither Cicairos nor her attorney responded to Press Democrat requests for interviews.

