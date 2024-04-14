Sebastopol backs out of St. Vincent de Paul housing project

A housing project planned in Sebastopol for people with extremely low or no incomes, including those who are homeless, was dealt a perhaps fatal setback after the City Council withdrew its support, citing concerns the city would be responsible for completing it or operating it if its nonprofit developer couldn’t.

“I’m in no mood to take on any more risk for this city,” said Vice Mayor Stephen Zollman, who voted to back out of the project.

The developer, St. Vincent de Paul, received council approval last May for the 22-unit permanent supportive housing project, which was to be funded by a $6.5 million state Project Homekey grant for which Sebastopol had co-applied. The majority of the grant, $5.8 million, was for capital costs.

The project was to be built on Gravenstein Highway North, on property the charity owns that has been occupied for two years by a temporary RV park for people who are homeless.

The Horizon Shine RV village, which was operated by another nonprofit, Sonoma Applied Village Services, was closed in late March — its 22 residents scattered to various locations around the county including on Sebastopol’s streets — as St. Vincent de Paul prepared to start construction.

But Sebastopol’s new City Manager Don Schwartz raised an alarm. He called the council’s attention to a legal requirement that jurisdictions that sponsor Homekey projects — in this case, Sebastopol — are financially responsible for them.

He pointed to an analysis by a consultant, hired by St. Vincent de Paul to examine and assuage the city’s concerns, that found a multimillion gap — ranging from $3.6 million to $5 million — between how much it could cost to develop the project and the charity’s own cost projections.

That, Schwartz said, posed a significant risk to the city, which faces a future projected annual budget deficit of about $3 million. He also said the housing project, called Gravenstein Commons, would require considerable staff time to manage.

“What I've learned from talking to colleagues and other cities is sort of ‘Don't try this at home if you don't know what you're doing.’ And I have to say, we just don't have that capacity in house,” Schwartz said.

St. Vincent de Paul’s Executive Director Jack Tibbetts tried to reassure the council during its April 2 meeting.

He said the consultant — Mark Krug, a former Sonoma County housing and redevelopment official who now works for Burbank Housing, an affordable housing developer — had overestimated the project’s development costs, partly because the charity already owns the property.

He said St. Vincent de Paul would take full financial responsibility for Gravenstein Commons and has ample resources to complete and operate it — including $23 million in real estate assets in Sonoma County.

Also, according to Tibbetts, the charity would agree to hire a consultant to work for the city, who could manage the project. St. Vincent de Paul had taken out a $2.5 million line of credit expressly to cover any unexpected costs, he said.

Finally, he added, the organization had secured a written commitment from Tina Rivera, director of Sonoma County’s Department of Health Services, to set aside $3 million in funding for the project, if it was needed.

“Financially, we’re well-heeled,” Tibbetts said. “I feel incredibly confident in the project. I do not see a default on the horizon.”

Of Gravenstein Commons, he said to the council, “At the end of the day it’s not here to benefit St. Vincent de Paul. It’s not here to benefit the city. It’s to benefit the 22 to 30 people who go through immense struggles every day.”

But council members, while expressing appreciation for Tibbetts’ efforts, said they had gotten more than they bargained for with the project.

“We just didn’t realize we were co-signing on this project and that we were agreeing to be financially responsible for it,” said Council member Sandra Maurer.

Tibbetts said last week that the city had been made aware of its obligation.

“It took a lot of planning, staff time, and expense to get the project to where it is now. It felt like the rug was pulled out from under us,” he said.

As it stands, said Tibbetts, St. Vincent de Paul likely must return the funds to the state, although he said he has asked if a new partner can step in and replace the city.

The charity is also considering but would prefer not to take legal action, he added last week.

“We are discussing it, but we are focused on a solution that is collaborative at this point,” he said. “We remain hopeful that we can work with another jurisdictional partner or perhaps revisit it with the city, but with a big financial backer.”

A supporter of St. Vincent de Paul and the Gravenstein Commons project said he would consider stepping in as that backer, if it were possible.

“Could a private party act as a guarantor for the city of Sebastopol?” said Bret Martin of Santa Rosa, whose family provided a low interest loan to St Vincent de Paul to buy the property in early 2022. “It's just something to explore. But we don't know what the possibilities are.”

He added: “I would like a risk assessment and I’m currently convinced the risk is exceedingly low.”

Meanwhile, Tibbets said St. Vincent de Paul is also considering opening a used car lot on the property in question if the housing project dies. It would generate immediate revenue that could go to anti-poverty efforts, he said.

“What we would plan to do is put a car lot there under the existing zoning and use some of the money we raise to fund our programming — including toward future housing projects,” he said.

To which, Schwartz said to the council: “I just want to point out that two great moneymakers for cities are hotels and car dealerships.”

Sebastopol Mayor Diane Rich and Council member Neysa Hinton voted to continue with the project, while Vice Mayor Zollman and council members Maurer and Jill McLewis voted to withdraw the city’s support.

