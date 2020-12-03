Sebastopol man behind viral ’get out the vote’ video

In Georgia, where a pair of January runoff elections will determine the balance of Democrat-Republican power in the U.S. Senate, social media videos by a popular Sebastopol animator urge people inclined to sit out the vote for any reason to instead get a grip.

The lively shorts by Jason Windsor, who’s credited with making the world’s first viral video 17 years ago, implore potential voters to make their voices heard in the high-stakes runoffs.

Windsor lives in Sebastopol with his wife, Amie Windsor, new publisher of the Sonoma County Gazette, and two young daughters. You can see his productions at www.facebook.com/RealEndofZeWorld. (Sonoma County Gazette is owned by Sonoma Media Investments, which also owns The Press Democrat.)

He was motivated to make the use-your-vote videos by The Climate Center, which is based in Sonoma County, and one of its significant supporters, Sebastopol’s Charlie Pendergast, an arts advocate and publisher of poetry and art books.

A fan of Windsor’s work, Pendergast earlier this year approached The Climate Center and offered to donate $25,000 to have Windsor produce a video to encourage Americans to vote in the presidential election. Windsor did.

“It reached 3 million people,” said Ann Hancock, co-founder of the nonprofit climate protection group.

When runoffs were called in the races for both of Georgia’s Senate seats, Pendergast and a second, anonymous donor kicked in additional dollars to have Windsor adapt and parcel his video into smaller, quicker pieces. Among their titles, “Why Choosing to Not Vote is Dumb,” “I Don’t Like Politics,” “Gen Z is Over This S---” and “My Vote Counts.”

Potential voters in Georgia can find them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Hancock said The Climate Center can’t and doesn’t urge people how to vote, but the anti-global warming group is hot to get them to vote.