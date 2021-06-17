Sebastopol man identified as head-on collision victim

A Sebastopol man was identified Wednesday as the motorhome driver who died in a head-on collision on Highway 101.

Jesse David Pearce, 36, died after being thrown from his vehicle on a stretch north of Cloverdale, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say he was heading north around 7 a.m. Tuesday when he drifted into the opposite lane and collided with a southbound big rig.

Also killed was Pearce’s pitbull mix.

The big rig left the roadway and went 80 feet down an embankment before coming to a stop in a dry wash of the Russian River.

Its driver was airlifted to a hospital for major injuries.

The collision was just south of Frog Woman Rock on a stretch of Highway 101 with no barrier between north- and southbound lanes.

The 15-mile stretch of highway in southern Mendocino County, between Hopland and Cloverdale, has been the site of numerous serious car wrecks over the past dozen years, several resulting in deaths.

Traffic was backed up for hours while the California Highway Patrol investigated the latest collision.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi