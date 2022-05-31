Sebastopol man sentenced to 8 years in prison in DUI crash that killed 1, maimed another

After hearing anguished statements on Tuesday from loved ones of two bicyclists struck — one fatally — by a drunk driver near Sebastopol last year, a Sonoma County Superior Court judge sentenced the man to more than eight years in state prison.

Ulises Valdez Jr. pleaded guilty in March to driving with a blood alcohol content two times the legal limit and plowing his truck into Mark Osborne and Eric McDonell, who had been riding their bikes on the side of High School Road in May 2021.

Osborne died in the hospital and McDonell, then-12, lost his leg.

Family and loved ones of Osborne and McDonell filled the courtroom Tuesday.

Some of them read statements before the judge about the tragedy’s impacts on their lives. Others wore black shirts emblazoned with “Justice for Eric & Mark” on the front, and on the back, “No light sentencing for Ulises Valdez Jr.”

“To describe our situation as living our worst nightmare is an understatement. You can awake from a nightmare – not this,” John Osborne, Mark’s father, wrote in a letter to the court, which was read aloud during Tuesday’s sentencing by court personnel.

“When Ulises took Mark’s life, he destroyed half of mine,” said Tracy Hinman, Osborne’s girlfriend.

McDonell, the younger bicyclist, addressed Valdez directly, asking the man to look his way. He removed his prosthesis from just below his knee, revealing a stump of scarred flesh.

“I don’t have a leg anymore because of you,” the boy said.

Ulises Valdez Jr. cried as he listened to the statements. When it was his time to talk, during the defense’s response, he rose and addressed the courtroom — his voice muffled by emotion.

“I am sorry to all who have been affected by this tragedy. I take full responsibility,” he read from a wrinkled piece of paper. “To the Osborne family, I’m sorry for taking Mark away from you. ... To Eric and his family, I’m sorry I have forever changed your lives.”

Valdez’s attorney, Steve Gallenson, asked Judge Mark Urioste to consider his client’s remorse, as well his client’s prior lack of criminal convictions and his mental struggles following the death of his father.

"I understand the victims want the maximum sentence,“ Gallenson said. ”But sentencing encompasses more than retribution.“

After deliberating, Urioste said he found that a mid-range sentence for each of the counts was appropriate. In total, Valdez was sentenced to eight years and four months in prison.

“I share in their grief, because this is completely avoidable,” Urioste told Valdez as he issued the sentence. Valdez’s crimes “affected so many lives other than the victims and yourself, including your own family I can see in the courtroom in their own personal grief.”

After sentencing, Valdez was placed in handcuffs and escorted out of the courtroom by bailiffs.

Lisa McDonell, mother of the youngest bicyclist, said that while her family and the community hoped Valdez would receive more, the sentence he received, “It’s something.”

