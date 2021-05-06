Sebastopol man sentenced to six years for stalking, abusing ex-girlfriend

A Sebastopol man was sentenced to six years in prison Tuesday for stalking, harassing and physically abusing an ex-girlfriend, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office said.

Patrick Gilles Murphy, 35, received the sentence after pleading “no contest” last month to charges of stalking, felony domestic battery and other abusive behaviors toward his ex-girlfriend.

Murphy and the unnamed victim in the case dated for about six months in 2020, according to a news release.

As time passed, Murphy began behaving in ways that caused the woman to first distance herself from him and then to obtain a domestic violence restraining order in September, court records show.

In response, Murphy began to harass the woman, behavior that she reported to Sebastopol police. Murphy sent thousands of threatening phone calls and text messages each day, according to the news release.

“The messages often included threats to harm himself or others if the victim did not comply with his demands, or if she reported his abuse to law enforcement,” the news release said.

Murphy’s behavior escalated until in December, he forced his way into the victim’s locked vehicle, physically abusing her and vandalizing her vehicle, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Later, he tried to break into her apartment with a pry-bar.

Sebastopol police arrested Murphy in December, and he was charged with various offenses, including stalking, dissuading a witness, felony domestic battery, and violating domestic violence restraining orders.

Law enforcement had previously contacted Murphy over domestic violence calls from different victims, and he has multiple previous felony convictions.

District Attorney Jill Ravitch applauded the victim’s bravery in reporting Murphy’s behavior.

“This defendant made life terrifying for the victim in this case,” Ravitch said. “Thankfully, she contacted law enforcement and reported his behavior immediately and continued to report as the behavior escalated. It is fortunate that the victim did not suffer greater physical harm.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.