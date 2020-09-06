Sebastopol mobile home fire knocks out power, cable near Highway 12

A parked recreational vehicle erupted in flames Friday night in Sebastopol, quickly spreading to a nearby power pole and knocking out cable, mobile phone and power services to area customers for several hours.

Fire crews with Sebastopol Fire, Gold Ridge Fire and Graton Fire responded to the fire just after 5:10 p.m. near the corner of Morris Street and Laguna Park Way. Crews were unable to prevent the flames from reaching the power pole that carried Comcast, Verizon and PG&E lines, but had the fire under control in about 20 minutes, said Sebastopol Fire Capt. Doug Buonaccorsi.

About 10,000 Comcast subscribers were impacted, including their cable, internet and landline phone services, according to Joan Hammel, Comcast’s Northern California spokeswoman. All services were restored by 10 a.m. Saturday, she said.

Roughly 450 PG&E power customers in the Sebastopol area were also affected. Verizon phone customers along Highway 12, from Highway 101 to the Sonoma Coast were impacted for about three hours while the fiber optic cable was repaired, said Verizon spokeswoman Heidi Flato.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the mobile home was a total loss, Buonaccorsi said. Fire crews believe people were living in the vehicle, which was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and no one was injured in the incident.

