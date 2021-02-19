Sebastopol names lieutenant on UCLA force as new police chief

Sebastopol’s lengthy search for a permanent police chief has come to an end with the hire of Kevin Kilgore, a lieutenant on the campus force at UCLA, who will take command of the 21-person department on March 1, the city announced this week.

“I definitely am very relieved,” said Sebastopol City Manager Larry McLaughlin. Kilgore had earlier withdrawn from the hiring process late last summer, but after the candidate McLaughlin selected in November to be police chief backed out in January, the city’s recruiter recontacted Kilgore to gauge his interest in the job.

“I was very humbled that the city thought enough of me to reach back out to me,” said Kilgore. Upon reentering conversation with Sebastopol officials in January, he said, he was able to more freely ask questions about the financial impact of the pandemic on the police department’s budget. Those questions had driven him to drop out of the running the year before.

“I was much more comfortable moving forward now that the questions and concerns have been addressed,” Kilgore said. "I’m a firm believer in everything happens for a reason, even if we don’t know what the reason is immediately.“

Kilgore, 44, will take over next month for interim chief Don Mort, who has held the position since August 2020, McLaughlin said. The post has experienced a period of high turnover since the 2019 retirement of Chief James Conner under the cloud of a no-confidence vote from the police union. His successor, Greg DeVore, stepped down in the wake of accusations of sexual harassment, assault and discrimination by a former female officer in the department.

Kilgore said he intends to begin his tenure with conversations with community members and staff to learn the department’s strengths and weaknesses.

"I’m going to take some time to listen and to absorb what’s happening,“ he said. ”I don’t think it’s appropriate for me to come and immediately make changes, unless it’s something that’s exigent.“

The conclusions of both an external audit and an internal review of the Sebastopol Police Department’s operations will soon be available to inform his leadership.

McLaughlin said the reports, one conducted by Mort and the other by local attorney Jerry Threet, are expected to be complete within the next 30 to 45 days.

Mort’s review focused on the department’s roughly $5 million budget, McLaughlin said. As Mort leaves the police chief role, he’ll spend some time as a consultant as the city hashes out its next spending plan.

“The interim chief (will) assist the new chief in looking at every line item, examining it in terms of service to the public, the value of each item spent,” McLaughlin said.

Threet’s audit, which the City Council commissioned last summer for up to $40,000, will cover a broader range of topics, including disciplinary actions, the department’s response to complaints and public records requests and other actions related to transparency.

“We had a lot of citizens asking for this,” McLaughlin said, citing an uptick in public interest in police department spending and policies last summer as protests swept the nation in response to Minneapolis resident George Floyd’s death under a police officer’s knee.

Department staff will hear the findings of Threet’s investigation first, followed by members of the City Council in closed session, McLaughlin said. Any information related to personnel matters and deemed confidential will be held back when the council discusses the findings in a subsequent public session, he said.

Feedback from members of the public informed McLaughlin’s decisions on who to hire for the police chief position. In addition to law enforcement officials, a confidential committee of what he described as “a very diverse group” of people “from a social justice background” interviewed both Kilgore and the pick who backed out before him.

“Each one of those candidates received nothing but positive comments after those questioning sessions,” McLaughlin said.

Kilgore repeatedly referred to open, frequent dialogue as central to fostering healthy relationships between a police department and its local community.

“I want people to know that human side of us as police officers,” he said.

Kilgore, who is originally from Ohio, has worked in law enforcement for 24 years. He graduated from Union Institute and University in Cincinnati with a bachelor’s degree in 2012. He also holds a master’s degree in public administration from National University in San Diego, completed in 2016. He graduated from Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command in Evanston, Illinois, and completed the executive management program at the UCLA Anderson School of Management.