Sebastopol names new police chief

Interim Sebastopol Police Chief Ron Nelson, a 30-year veteran of law enforcement, has been appointed to take on the top job permanently.

Nelson replaced former Police Chief Kevin Kilgore, who left the job in August to take a deputy police chief position in Rohnert Park.

He will be officially sworn in Nov. 7 at the Sebastopol Youth Annex.

Nelson had served as interim lieutenant starting in September 2020 following his retirement after 22 years with the Santa Rosa Police Department. Since then he has overseen the operations division, ensuring law enforcement services are delivered in alignment with community values.

“In the two years that I’ve had the pleasure of working with Chief Nelson, he’s proven to be a dedicated, effective and collaborative member of our team. He brings a wealth of experience to the position across a wide range of disciplines,” City Manager Larry McLaughlin said. “Ron is very community oriented and relates well with our public. He has been, and will continue to be, a real asset to our city.”

