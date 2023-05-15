Sebastopol faces a projected budget deficit of $2.6 million next fiscal year, due partly to the loss of federal COVID-related emergency funds and other one-time forms of revenue.

City officials said they foresee no imminent service cuts or layoffs, and can dip into reserves. But they said for city services to continue at their current level, residents would need to approve one or more tax measures in the near future.

Without those, services to seniors and youth would be among those cut, and the city would become generally less responsive to its residents, said Council member Stephen Zollman, who is on the city’s budget committee, which is fashioning recommendations to make to the full council.

Aside from core public health and safety services, “everything all of our voters and residents have come to expect basically,” would be eliminated without new revenue, Zollman said. “Access to and quick responses from any of the departments, to other sorts of enrichment services that they receive and have been receiving for many years.”

The city’s $12.5 million current budget includes $917,850 in federal COVID-relief funds delivered through the American Rescue Plan Act; about $1.2 million in insurance payments to cover money the city lost in a 2021 cyber fraud; and some one-time bequests to the city’s police and fire departments.

Absent those funds, the city has projected 2023-24 revenue of about $10.8 million but about $13.5 million in estimated costs.

Asked whether the council should have reduced spending previously if it knew several million dollars in revenue would probably not be returning, City Manager Larry McLaughlin said the timing hadn’t been right because the pandemic was still shaping Sebastopol’s economic landscape.

The city chose to support the local business community through programs including low-interest loans and promotional campaigns, he said. Also, he said, the city had built up its reserves to “an extraordinarily high level” that it was able to spend down.

“We weren't really out of the pandemic a year ago right now. They were still doing pandemic think, so to speak,” McLaughlin said. “When should we have rung the bell to say, ‘OK, stop, you need to start worrying about the future?’ Well we’re definitely doing that right now.“

In April, Sebastopol department heads were asked to cut a combined $1.5 million from their estimated 2023-24 budgets. The plan is to use financial reserves to fill the rest of the gap until revenues can be raised, said McLaughlin.

Department heads came back with a total of $1.73 million in cuts, said Sebastopol Vice Mayor Diana Rich, who is on the budget committee.

“They made a huge, yeoman’s effort to reduce their asks,” Rich said.

On the surface, with those cuts, the city has enough money to fill the remainder of the gap and maintain a reserve fund of 15% of general fund revenues.

However, the shortfall is expected to balloon again due to an expected deficit in the city’s wastewater fund of close to $1 million; the cost of replacing McLaughlin, who is retiring; contracting for legal representation; and the cost of putting a tax measure or measures on the ballot in 2024.

Also, said Rich, the city is too understaffed to preserve current services indefinitely. For example, she said, City Clerk Mary Gourley also serves as assistant city manager, deputy city clerk and the city’s election official.

“What we've asked staff to do is to give us another really important number,” Rich said. “The number is, ‘What would it cost?’ Not can we squeeze by again this year, reducing our reserve, but surviving as we have on the backs of our current staff? Not that question, but the bigger question: ‘How much does this city need in order to have a reasonably functioning staff?’”

That number, she said, is “probably more like $15 million to $16 million,” she said.

The city’s current payroll, including positions it contracts with outside firms or consultants for, is about $7.5 million, including benefits, McLaughlin said.

Zollman said he feels confident going to residents for more financial support for the city.

“The citizens have been historically very gracious. They’re a very well educated community. Most of us are seniors and most of us have good memories. And I believe most people would be like, ‘You haven't intentionally caused this situation to happen,’” Zollman said,

“It's a lot of increased services, as we all know. The amounts for any degree of services keep going up. And so we have good faith and a lot of hope that people will be like, ‘Yes, this is something that needs to happen because we want to keep the quality and level of services that we've come to expect living in Sebastopol,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Jeremy Hay at 707-387-2960 or jeremy.hay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jeremyhay