Sebastopol pastor on Roe v. Wade ruling: ‘I’m angry, sad and also resolved’

Friday was emotional for Community Church of Sebastopol Pastor Benjamin Broadbent — overwhelmingly so — in the wake of word the country’s highest court had brought five decades of reproductive freedom to a close.

“I have a whole swirl of thoughts, I suppose, and I’m feeling angry and sad and, also resolved,” he said. “This is not what the majority of Americans want. I don’t even think this is what the majority of Christians want.”

The United Church of Christ, to which his congregation belongs, has long supported reproductive rights “as a matter of social justice, as a matter of equality, as a matter of economic justice, because the truth is that in those states where abortion is now illegal — and even just saying those words right now, I can feel the emotions well — abortion is going to continue to be accessible to people of means.

“And so this ruling is going to fall disproportionately on poor women, on people of color, on women who don’t have the supports to provide adequate health care. And so that’s the travesty of this.”

Theologically, he said, God has given his people conscience and trusted them with the freedom to make choices, he said.

“While this ruling is being framed as a kind of victory for, you know, good, moral Christians, I have a hard time seeing it as anything other than the attempt of an extreme conservative minority to impose its religious views on the majority of people.”

“So we’ve got our work cut out for us to support the right to an abortion,” only now in state legislatures, he said. “And now, if people were asleep, they’re awake.”

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.