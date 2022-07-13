Sebastopol Planning Commission approves alcohol permit for Lowell Sheldon’s new restaurant with conditions

Allegations of past workplace sexual harassment mired the permit process and riled the community

Reversing course, the Sebastopol Planning Commission decided in its Tuesday night meeting to grant an alcohol permit to new restaurant and wine bar venture Piala Georgian Cuisine.

The usually low-profile process became a flash point in the small Sonoma County community.

In weighing whether to issue a liquor license, planners consider any potential adverse effects to the health, safety and welfare of the area workers and residents. On those grounds, several former employees among others argued for the denial of Piala’s permit given co-owner Lowell Sheldon’s alleged history of workplace sexual harassment.

The Planning Department originally agreed, rejecting the restaurant’s application in May, sparking weeks of heated debate that reached a crescendo during the commission’s previous meeting on June 28 to consider Sheldon’s and his partners’ appeal. Dozens of community members submitted hundreds of pages of public comment and hours of testimony in support and opposition.

Commissioners ultimately delayed their decision, directing the Piala team and planning department to come up with further conditions that might satisfy concerns about the risk Sheldon posed.

In the fall, 11 former employees publicly accused well-known local restaurateur Sheldon of fostering a toxic workplace environment, and in some cases sexual harassment. Another woman alleged Sheldon sexually assaulted her.

In the aftermath, Sheldon and his three popular restaurants, Handline, Fern Bar, Khom Loi, cut ties.

In a staff report to commissioners, the planning department proposed conditions that Piala’s liquor license would bar Sheldon from consuming or serving alcohol at the restaurant and any direct or indirect duties managing, training or supervising employees. The alcohol permit would be modified to be in co-owner Jeff Berlin’s name instead of Sheldon’s, and the restaurant would be required to retain an outside HR firm to handle all worker complaints.

“While it unclear from public testimony the extent of the relation of alcohol to the potential threat/harm Mr. Sheldon could pose to staff and the public, the impacts of alcohol on inhibitions and actions is well-documented in the public health arena. Indeed, it is the reason the City of Sebastopol requires a Use Permit for establishments that serve alcohol,” the report reads.

“It seems reasonable to limit this factor (alcohol) as it relates to Lowell Sheldon and the Commission’s concerns for the health and safety requirements for a Use Permit.”

The July 12 meeting to consider these conditions was more subdued than the last session as public comment was not allowed. Still, the hourlong discussion was not without tension.

A heated exchange revolved around a shift in the conditions to focus on limiting Sheldon’s consumption of alcohol rather than his presence on-site. Previously, the restaurant team assured commissioners Sheldon would not be called on to work alongside employees given his role overseeing construction and development rather than day-to-day operations.

“I just want to make sure that I'm clear on this that he will be there for setup and maintenance, and he will be working, because last time it was made quite clear that he wasn't needed in any capacity to run the restaurant,” Commissioner Deborah Burnes said.

As to considering Sheldon’s impact on “the health and well-being of the Sebastopol community,” Burnes noted, “it's not just the alcohol, it's the position of power at a restaurant where alcohol is present as well.”

Lowell Sheldon (Dawn Heumann)

“Our understanding is that your role is to look at the added use of beer and wine and how that specific added use potentially has a harmful effect on the community,” Sheldon said. “The only connection here is there's a perception that there's a harm that can come from if I'm drinking or serving alcohol.”

Per regulations, Piala would still be allowed to operate as a dry restaurant, without conditions, if the liquor license were denied.

“I do realize that there's a power differentiation,” Piala’s attorney, Bob Haroche added. “That is not a legal basis to deny a permit, and it's too abstract. It's too vague. It's too nebulous, and going down that line, you're opening up the commission to a new role of rendering social societal judgment instead of focusing on the task of legally defensible, rational land use planning.”

In letters submitted ahead of the meeting, opponents primarily advocated the planning department wait a year and then reconsider the restaurant’s permit to give more time to assess whether Sheldon had done the necessary work to understand and correct his behavior.