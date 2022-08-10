Sebastopol police chief to depart for Rohnert Park job

Sebastopol Police Chief Kevin Kilgore has accepted a job with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety and will step down from his post later this month, Sebastopol City Manager Larry McLaughlin announced Wednesday.

Lt. Ron Nelson, who oversees the Sebastopol Police Department’s Operations Division, will serve as the interim chief until a permanent successor is selected, McLaughlin said.

Nelson was hired by the agency in September 2020 after retiring from a 22-year career with the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Kilgore, a former lieutenant for UCLA’s campus police force, was hired to lead the Sebastopol department in February 2021.

He notified McLaughlin of his intent to resign on July 12, saying he was awaiting the results of a background check for a deputy chief job at the Rohnert Park agency, McLaughlin said.

A few days ago, Kilgore told McLaughlin that he had passed the check and that his last day as the city’s police chief would be Aug. 21, McLaughlin said.

Nelson’s first day in the interim role will be Aug. 22. Plans to permanently fill the chief’s role have not yet been finalized, McLaughlin said.

“(Nelson) has a lot of years of experience, primarily in Santa Rosa and he’s very well regarded,” McLaughlin said. “We’ve heard nothing but positive statements from all sources.”

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.