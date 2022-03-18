Sebastopol Police Department issues smoke advisory

The Sebastopol Police Department issued a smoke advisory Friday morning as wind pushes smoke from a control burn in Santa Rosa into the city.

The burn is in the 2900 block of Woolsey Road in Santa Rosa.

There is no urgency to call 911 if residents smell or see smoke in the area if they don’t see an actual fire, according to police.

The status of the burn can be monitored using the app PulsePoint.

