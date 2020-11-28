Sebastopol police investigate string of catalytic converter thefts

Sebastopol officers are searching for the culprits behind a trio of thefts that stripped Toyota Priuses of valuable exhaust systems earlier this week, leaving the vehicle owners with thousands of dollars in repair costs, police said.

Police suspect the catalytic converter thefts happened before sunrise on Monday. Two were reported on Norlee Street, behind the Redwood Marketplace, while a third was reported on the southern edge of town, Sebastopol Police Lt. Ron Nelson said. All involved Toyota Prius cars.

Catalytic converters are a standard piece of exhaust equipment on modern vehicles that help reduce harmful emissions. They contain trace amounts of valuable metals, a long-standing draw for thieves on the hunt for quick cash from black market salvage and recycling operations.

The hit for vehicle owners is much higher, however, with converter replacement costing from $1,000 to $3,000.

High-clearance pickups and SUVs have been a favorite target for tool-wielding thieves because of the easy access to their undercarriage. But now hybrid vehicles, and Prius models in particular, are being stripped, and Sebastopol has no shortage of those cars.

Police could not definitively say whether the three thefts were committed by the same person or group, though Nelson said that was likely given the proximity and timing of the crimes.

“All three of them were Priuses and all three of them had a catalytic converter removed with some sort of tool, like a saw,” Nelson said.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera from one of the thefts on Norlee Street may have captured the suspect or suspects involved and officers were reviewing the footage to see if they could make out a description, Nelson said. A dark-colored sedan was seen in the footage.

The thefts are part of a pervasive trend documented throughout the North Bay and greater Bay Area, Nelson said.

Recent crime bulletins from agencies in the region show officers are investigating a number of cases of stolen catalytic converters, he said. The thefts are relatively rare in Sebastopol, however, with the last reported missing catalytic converter happening in June, Nelson said.

The same month, Petaluma police warned of a rash of thefts targeting the exhaust systems of at least 20 cars in their jurisdiction over the past year.

More recently, Gayle Petersen, a Petaluma resident who lives at the Vintage Chateau Senior Apartments on North McDowell Boulevard, said she was the victim of a catalytic converter heist that impacted at least two others at the apartment complex.

She reported the crime in October after hearing what sounded like a jackhammer erupt from her vehicle after she tried to start it. It was the telltale sound of a missing catalytic converter.

As she spoke to the officer who responded to her report, one of her neighbors came up and said they too had the converter swiped from their car, she recounted.

Petersen heard of another man who had their vehicle parked at the complex and who reported a similar theft as well, she said. Petaluma police officials could not be reached Friday evening to discuss the reported thefts.

Petersen spent about $3,200 to replace the converter and buy a cover to protect the exhaust system from future theft. Quick culprits can make off with the devices in a matter of minutes, her mechanic told her.

“The experience was not an easy one for me,” Petersen said. “They’re just very easy to take.”

