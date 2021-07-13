Sebastopol police probe computer system failure

Sebastopol police are investigating the cause of the department’s computer system failure on Sunday, which has since left officers resorting to the use of pens and paper on the job.

Computers stopped working around 2 p.m. on Sunday, said Chief Kevin Kilgore. The department suspects that its system was compromised, but the source of the failure is unknown, he said.

“We’ve not ruled out any possibility at this point,” Kilgore said.

Technology experts were working to repair the system on Tuesday. The department was “still in the early stages” of its investigation into the cause of the crash, Kilgore said.

The chief said his department remains “fully operational,” including the phone system and 911.

"We’re still able to respond to calls, we’ve just transitioned to utilizing paper instead of the computer system,“ he said.

