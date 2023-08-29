Sebastopol police searching for man with dementia lost since last week

The man was last seen walking in downtown Sebastopol Thursday afternoon.|
MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 29, 2023, 3:46PM
The Sebastopol Police Department is searching for a 70-year-old man who has been missing for about five days.

Mark Sullivan, who suffers from dementia, was last seen Thursday afternoon walking in downtown Sebastopol, the Sebastopol police said in a news release.

He was wearing a white and brown baseball cap, a brown button-up shirt, blue jeans and dark colored shoes.

If individuals see someone they believe is Sullivan, they are encouraged to call the police department at 707-829-4400.

