Iconic psychedelic-rock artist and longtime Sonoma County resident Stanley Mouse is recovering from a “debilitating stroke,” he announced on social media this week.

According to the Monday posts on Facebook and Instagram, Mouse, who came to prominence in the 1960s for his Grateful Dead album art as well as his airbrushed depictions of hot rods and monsters, is working on recovering but does not have the ability to draw.

The post immediately elicited words of support from fans of Mouse’s art.

“Sending you my love Stanley! Your inspiration is one of the reasons I became a poster artist. If there is any help I can lend don't hesitate to ask,” wrote San Francisco artist Chuck Sperry in the comments.

Others echoed that sentiment, sharing their love for Mouse’s art and wishing him a full recovery.

On Tuesday, Mouse offered an update on his Facebook page, sharing the last drawing his did before the stroke. He wrote, “ “Each day I feel better. With all the love, support and physical therapy, I should be on the road to recovery. The outpouring of love has been astounding. Thank you everyone.”

This was the last drawing that I did before the stroke. Each day I feel better. With all the love, support and physical... Posted by Stanley Mouse onTuesday, June 27, 2023

A request for comment from the Press Democrat has not been returned.

Growing up in Detroit, Mouse first became popular for his airbrush drawings of hot rod cars driven by wild-looking monsters.

Mouse’s rock-art career started in mid-60s while living in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury, when concert promoter Chet Helms hired him to create posters for shows at the Avalon Ballroom.

He has lived in Sebastopol for more than 20 years.

While Mouse works to regain his drawing ability, he will continue to sell his artwork, according to his social media channels.

For more information, go to mousestudios.com.