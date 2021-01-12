Sebastopol resumes interviews for police chief, after hire changed his mind

Sebastopol’s search for a permanent police chief has resumed, since the police commander previously selected for the position withdrew two weeks before he was set to start last month.

Daniel Healy, who has worked for the Suisun City Police Department since 2012, was hired as the Sebastopol police chief in early November following a recruitment effort that drew 43 applicants.

He was scheduled to become the police department’s leader on Dec. 14, but on Dec. 1 changed his mind about the job.

The 52-mile drive between Sonoma County and Suisun City, where he co-parents his two children with his ex-wife, was the main factor in his decision, Healy said.

“I felt there was a trade-off in my personal life versus my professional development,” Healy said. “It wasn’t going to be a good fit, ultimately.”

Sebastopol City Council will hold a private meeting Wednesday morning with a candidate who had applied for the position before Healy was selected, but had withdrawn the application before he was interviewed, Sebastopol City Manager Larry McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin declined to say why the candidate, who works in law enforcement, originally withdrew his application, though said he was someone whose resume set him apart from other candidates early on in the recruitment process.

“We were actually delighted that the person is back on the list and we’re interested in interviewing him,” McLaughlin said.

The candidate participated an interview with a panel made up of law enforcement professionals on Jan. 5. McLaughlin plans to convene a community panel to interview him as well sometime in the near future, he said.

If the candidate is a good fit, he could be offered the job in a couple weeks, McLaughlin said.

Retired Dixon Police Chief Don Mort will continue as the interim chief until a permanent replacement is hired.

Sebastopol’s last permanent chief was James Conner, a longtime officer who stepped down in 2019 shortly after the police officers’ union issued a no-confidence vote against him, citing poor leadership and a culture of unpredictable discipline.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.