Sebastopol Safeway shooting suspect arrested in Nevada

A suspect in a shooting that occurred outside a Sebastopol Safeway last month has been arrested in Reno, Nevada.

Anakin Daniel Roy Taylor, 22, was arrested about 7:30 a.m. Friday by multiple agencies that included U.S. Marshals and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Sebastopol police announced.

His city of residence and a motive behind the shooting were not immediately available.

Authorities found Taylor in the 1900 block of South Virginia Street, a major thoroughfare that runs north and south through Reno.

He was arrested on suspicion of three offenses, including assault with a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm and willful negligent discharge of a firearm, according to Sebastopol police.

Taylor was being held without bail at the Washoe County Jail in Reno ahead of extradition to California. Sonoma County Jail records did not list him as an inmate Monday afternoon.

Police identified him as a suspect in the Oct. 26 shooting that was reported at about 8:30 a.m. in the Safeway parking lot on North Main Street in Sebastopol.

Roughly half a mile away on Sebastopol Avenue, police found a victim who was shot in his leg. He was treated at a local hospital for an injury that was not considered life threatening.

West County High School, which is less than a quarter mile north of the Safeway store, was briefly locked down following the shooting.

According to Sebastopol police, Taylor is believed to have fled north in a red two-door sedan on Highway 116.

He was described as a passenger and the car was driven by a blonde-haired woman, whose status wasn’t immediately available Monday.

Sonoma County Superior Court records did not list charges related to the Sebastopol shooting, but they show that Taylor was previously charged on Nov. 22, 2020 with brandishing a replica firearm. He later pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor, according to court records.

On Nov. 24, 2020, he was charged with parole violation, but records show he has yet to enter a plea in that instance.

Taylor had an arrest warrant for an alleged parole violation when he was taken into custody last week, police said.

Officials are still investigating the shooting and ask than anyone with information please call, (707) 829-4400.

