Sebastopol senior center’s ‘brilliant idea’ gets homebound outside

Irene Bettendorff, 97, unclasped her seat belt and dismounted the trishaw in a Sebastopol parking lot, fresh from a 40-minute ride along the Joe Rodota Trail.

“Ready to go home?” asked Jill Ravitch, her companion on the jaunt.

“Do I have to?” said Bettendorff. She added: “It's just great. It's better than sitting home and doing housework.”

Of such stuff, apparently, are nonagenarian test riders made.

Bettendorff was one of the first two people — both in their 90s — to accept an invitation for a ride in a new program designed to help homebound seniors get out for some fresh air.

Being developed by the Sebastopol Area Senior Center, the program features a dual battery, electric-assisted trishaw that seats two passengers.

Volunteer pilots — including Ravitch, a former Sonoma County District Attorney — are being trained now to bring the program to full capacity.

“I'm a lifelong bicyclist, so I thought it was a great idea to give an opportunity to people who cannot get out on their own anymore,” said Ravitch, a senior center board member.

The program is a chapter of Cycling Without Age, an organization based in bicycle-mad Denmark that started with the aim of getting elderly people back on bicycles and settled on piloted trishaws (three-wheeled bicycles) as the best way to do that.

“I'm a cyclist myself and I absolutely love working with seniors. I have always loved their perspectives on life,” said Laurie Bauer, the program’s volunteer director and Bettendorff’s recent pilot, explaining why the trishaw initiative appealed to her.

After researching what it would take to start a new chapter — Sebastopol’s is one of more than 3,000 worldwide but the first in Sonoma County — Bauer approached Joan Churchill, the senior center’s executive director to see whether the center could act as an umbrella organization.

Churchill, an avid cyclist herself, immediately saw the possibilities.

“It’s completely aligned with everything we’re doing,” she said.

Cycling Without Age is a means to serve elderly residents who can no longer make it to the center to socialize and take part in other movement-oriented activities it offers, such as tai chi and yoga, Churchill said.

The biggest obstacle was overcome when an anonymous senior center benefactor donated the trishaw — at a cost, including shipping, of about $16,000, Churchill said. The Joe Rodota Trail and the intersecting West County Trail are ideal routes for the ride, flat and away from traffic.

The first elderly rider to go for a spin was Jane Finaly, 92, of Sonoma, accompanied by her daughter Megan Finaly, who said her widowed mother, who had lost her desire to leave her home, has been a changed person since the ride.

“She’s now comfortable going outside,” Megan Finaly said. “After two years of not going outside, now her caregiver has been able to take her out to the park in her wheelchair.

“Once she got the idea that she doesn’t have to do anything but sit and relax, that’s what really convinced her,” Finaly said. “I hope this thing takes off. It’s a brilliant idea.”

The program’s current limitation is the number of pilots, who have to go through a full background check and undertake about 10 hours of training.

“It’s a little trickier than you’d think just because there’s a lot of weight when there are passengers,” Bauer said. “We want them to be completely comfortable with the bike, because they’ve got precious cargo.

Ideally, Bauer said, the program would have 20 to 25 volunteer pilots and the ability to schedule rides through the week.

On a recent Tuesday, a hot fall day, Bettendorff, who seems likely to become a regular, took her second ride, with Bauer piloting again and Geri Haslett, a senior center receptionist, as her companion.

“It’s wonderful,” said Bettendorff,” who said she quit driving at 92 and doesn’t get out so much these days. “Just relaxing, enjoying the company and the trees.”

Then it was off, still in the trishaw, for some ice cream.

