Sebastopol suspect crashes pickup into business before robbery, officials say

A Sebastopol man is suspected of crashing a pickup into a business before taking money from a cash register Saturday night.

Juan Moreno-Gonzalez, 32, was arrested Sunday at his home on suspicion of burglary, vandalism and vehicle theft, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

About 8:30 p.m. Saturday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business south of Sebastopol in the 1400 block of Industrial Avenue.

They discovered someone drove a pickup through a front entrance and took money from the register.

Officials released footage of a U-Haul truck inside the building. It had been stolen from the business around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Moreno-Gonzalez was identified as a suspect and he was arrested without incident.

He also had a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest related to an incident involving driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, officials said.

