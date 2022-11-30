Sebastopol teen among top cyclocross riders in the world in her age group

Vida Lopez de San Roman is 16 years old and wants to be a professional bike racer. So far, so good.

The Sebastopol native was ripping it up on two wheels even before she won a national championship in cyclocross as a 13-year-old — the first of three age group national titles she’s earned.

If there was going to be a lull in her career, a stretch of races where she struggled to get on the podium, this might have been the year. Now 16, Lopez De San Roman moved up this cyclocross season to the junior women’s category. That means she’s racing with 17- and 18-year-olds.

She traveled to Europe in October, to measure herself against the best riders in the world. A stretch of middle-of-the-pack finishes this season would not have been surprising, or unexpected, for Lopez De San Roman.

That hasn’t happened.

Eight races into the season, she is ranked 6th in the world in her age group. A member of the prestigious Bear Development Team, she’ll compete — and be favored to win — at USA Cycling’s national cyclocross championships on Dec. 11 in Hartford, Connecticut. The following month, she’ll take the start at the UCI World Championships in Besancon, France.

Cyclocross is an often muddy blend of road cycling, mountain biking and steeplechase, requiring participants to frequently dismount and carry their bikes up stairs and embankments — and sometimes, to hose themselves off before entering the house after a race.

‘Give me a workout’

Mixing it up in mud and rain — and, once in a while, some snow — has become a “happy place” for her, says Lopez De San Roman.

Cyclocross is a sport that “calls on every aspect” of the rider, says Geoff Proctor, a former national team coach who founded the Euro Cross Academy, a series of training camps designed to develop young ‘cross riders and prepare them for European racing scene, which is “several levels higher” than in the United States.

Lopez De San Roman has been to three of Proctor’s camps, most recently in October. While a superb mountain bike racer, she’s long been drawn to its intense, gritty cousin.

“She had the drive of pretty much no youth I’ve ever seen,” said Miguel Crawford, founder of the Grasshopper Adventure bike series, “with the exception of maybe Luke Lamperti” — another Sebastopol cycling prodigy with multiple national titles.

Crawford remembers Lopez De San Roman showing up for El Molino High School cyclocross practices when she was “10 or 11,” focusing intently on the words of coach Mike Warren, then saying, “Give me a workout.”

“She was always having fun,” said Crawford, “but just hungry — and always looking to be the fastest, period.”

Epiphany at Howarth Park

Not at first. The daughter of an ex-pro tennis player and a ballerina, she resisted family bike rides for years, finding them boring and uncomfortable.

One summer evening nine years ago, at the urging of her older brother, Ian, she entered a Dirt Crit mountain bike race at Howarth Park, and made an important discovery. While she didn’t much care for just going out for a bike ride, she loved racing, and has been winning races ever since.

While highly talented, like his sister, Ian has gravitated toward longer races, road and gravel. He recently signed a pro deal with Mazda Lauf Factory Racing, which focuses on gravel events.

So far this season, Vida has won three races, along with a second and two third-place finishes. Her only results outside the top 3, ironically, may have been her most impressive. On Oct. 23, in her first-ever World Cup race, in Tabor, the Czech Republic, she finished 12th. A week later, applying lessons from that experience, she finished seventh in her second World Cup race, this one in Belgium.

Lopez was “really excited,” to line up for her first World Cup race, but also “a little freaked out, and so nervous,” she recalled.

“Half the field are girls who are national champions in their countries, or top 5. The level is just so high.”

As a newbie in international competition, she started both World Cup races “three or four rows back,” making it that much harder to work her way to the front.

While her technical skills — bike handling, dismounting and re-mounting — were above average, Lopez De San Roman noticed immediately that on the flats and hills, her European competitors pushed the pace harder than she was used to racing in the United States.

A quick study

And she learned, the hard way, that it’s not a sound strategy to let rivals “sit on” her wheel, tucked in her slipstream, drafting off her. In domestic races, Lopez De San Roman could often drop such stowaways at will. In the Czech Republic, those riders pulled around and dropped her — which meant the difference between 10th place and 12th.