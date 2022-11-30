Subscribe

Sebastopol teen among top cyclocross riders in the world in her age group

After competing in December’s national championships, Vida Lopez De San Roman will race for a world title in France the following month.|
AUSTIN MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 30, 2022, 7:12AM
Updated 3 hours ago

Vida Lopez de San Roman is 16 years old and wants to be a professional bike racer. So far, so good.

The Sebastopol native was ripping it up on two wheels even before she won a national championship in cyclocross as a 13-year-old — the first of three age group national titles she’s earned.

If there was going to be a lull in her career, a stretch of races where she struggled to get on the podium, this might have been the year. Now 16, Lopez De San Roman moved up this cyclocross season to the junior women’s category. That means she’s racing with 17- and 18-year-olds.

She traveled to Europe in October, to measure herself against the best riders in the world. A stretch of middle-of-the-pack finishes this season would not have been surprising, or unexpected, for Lopez De San Roman.

That hasn’t happened.

Eight races into the season, she is ranked 6th in the world in her age group. A member of the prestigious Bear Development Team, she’ll compete — and be favored to win — at USA Cycling’s national cyclocross championships on Dec. 11 in Hartford, Connecticut. The following month, she’ll take the start at the UCI World Championships in Besancon, France.

Cyclocross is an often muddy blend of road cycling, mountain biking and steeplechase, requiring participants to frequently dismount and carry their bikes up stairs and embankments — and sometimes, to hose themselves off before entering the house after a race.

Give me a workout’

Mixing it up in mud and rain — and, once in a while, some snow — has become a “happy place” for her, says Lopez De San Roman.

Cyclocross is a sport that “calls on every aspect” of the rider, says Geoff Proctor, a former national team coach who founded the Euro Cross Academy, a series of training camps designed to develop young ‘cross riders and prepare them for European racing scene, which is “several levels higher” than in the United States.

Lopez De San Roman has been to three of Proctor’s camps, most recently in October. While a superb mountain bike racer, she’s long been drawn to its intense, gritty cousin.

“She had the drive of pretty much no youth I’ve ever seen,” said Miguel Crawford, founder of the Grasshopper Adventure bike series, “with the exception of maybe Luke Lamperti” — another Sebastopol cycling prodigy with multiple national titles.

Crawford remembers Lopez De San Roman showing up for El Molino High School cyclocross practices when she was “10 or 11,” focusing intently on the words of coach Mike Warren, then saying, “Give me a workout.”

“She was always having fun,” said Crawford, “but just hungry — and always looking to be the fastest, period.”

Epiphany at Howarth Park

Not at first. The daughter of an ex-pro tennis player and a ballerina, she resisted family bike rides for years, finding them boring and uncomfortable.

One summer evening nine years ago, at the urging of her older brother, Ian, she entered a Dirt Crit mountain bike race at Howarth Park, and made an important discovery. While she didn’t much care for just going out for a bike ride, she loved racing, and has been winning races ever since.

While highly talented, like his sister, Ian has gravitated toward longer races, road and gravel. He recently signed a pro deal with Mazda Lauf Factory Racing, which focuses on gravel events.

So far this season, Vida has won three races, along with a second and two third-place finishes. Her only results outside the top 3, ironically, may have been her most impressive. On Oct. 23, in her first-ever World Cup race, in Tabor, the Czech Republic, she finished 12th. A week later, applying lessons from that experience, she finished seventh in her second World Cup race, this one in Belgium.

Lopez was “really excited,” to line up for her first World Cup race, but also “a little freaked out, and so nervous,” she recalled.

“Half the field are girls who are national champions in their countries, or top 5. The level is just so high.”

As a newbie in international competition, she started both World Cup races “three or four rows back,” making it that much harder to work her way to the front.

While her technical skills — bike handling, dismounting and re-mounting — were above average, Lopez De San Roman noticed immediately that on the flats and hills, her European competitors pushed the pace harder than she was used to racing in the United States.

A quick study

And she learned, the hard way, that it’s not a sound strategy to let rivals “sit on” her wheel, tucked in her slipstream, drafting off her. In domestic races, Lopez De San Roman could often drop such stowaways at will. In the Czech Republic, those riders pulled around and dropped her — which meant the difference between 10th place and 12th.

“That was definitely a learning experience for me,” recalled Lopez De San Roman, who figured out quickly that she needed to race more tactically. She is now going full gas on sections of the course that favor her. And rather than tow rivals sitting on her wheel, she’s learning to turn the tables, drafting behind other riders, “then attacking them at the end.”

To prepare for her first taste of World Cup racing, Lopez De San Roman spent two weeks in the Netherlands, training with other elite student-athletes at the Euro Cross Academy.

His camps, said Proctor, are a “holistic program,” cultivating “human beings first, then athletes.”

They’re meant to serve as “a bridge” to the European level of riding, which he describes as “knife between the teeth.”

Lopez De San Roman was eager to cross that bridge. A week after her 12th place in Tabor, she took the start at a race in Belgium, and placed seventh.

“I could see her taking the things we talked about and applying them,” said Proctor, who lauded his pupil’s “coachable spirit,” and referred to her as “a quick study.”

No doubt’ she’ll be a pro

The education of Lopez De San Roman continued in early November, at the Pan American Championships in Falmouth, Massachusetts, where she found herself charging to the front of the field with the Canadian twins, Ava and Isabella Holmgren. Ava is third in the world rankings of the Union Cycliste Internationale, or UCI, Isabella is seventh.

That trio was going so fast, they passed most of the Under-23 women, who’d started a half-minute ahead of them.

After dropping Isabella, the race came down to a sprint between Ava Holmgren and the American.

Jockeying for position as they went into the second-to-last corner, Holmgren edged Lopez De San Roman, and won the race by a second.

The next day, on the same course, against the same field, the same three riders found themselves in front.

This time, having learned her lesson, Lopez De San Roman jumped first, at the approach of that penultimate corner, and held on for the win, her first-ever UCI victory.

There will be more.

Crawford, for one, isn’t surprised to see her excelling on the national, and even international level. Lopez De San Roman has been sharpening her skills, competing against top pros such as Kataerina Nash and the late Moriah Wilson, since she was 13, he notes.

Her aunt, Mary McConneloug, twice represented the U.S. Olympic team in mountain biking. There’s nothing far-fetched about the notion of Vida scaling similar heights.

The time is coming, said Crawford, that “Vida is going to be making a living” at bike racing.

“There’s no doubt she’s going to be a pro.”

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette